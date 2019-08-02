Shahid Kapoor looks unrecognisable in this television ad from 1999. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:22 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor has come a long way in the last two decades of his career. He made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ken Ghosh’s Ishq Vishk but even before that, he had a lot going on for him.

Shahid worked as a dancer in Shaimak Davar’s dance group and even appeared as a background dancer with Aishwarya Rai in Subhash Ghai’s 1999 musical Taal. Before that, he was seen in Aryans’ music video of Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra as a school boy in love. He also played the Complan Boy to Ayesha Takia’s Complan Girl in an ad but we have a special treat for all his fans today.

A Doordarshan fanpage on Facebook unearthed an old television ad on Monday which feature the ace actor as a teenager. Shahid is seen sporting an ugly wig to play a biker brat in the ad for a liquid detergent. The short clip shows him entering the house as his sister-in-law lets him know about the puja in the evening. He tells her his only white kurta is dirty and unwearable, which means he would not be able to sit for the puja. But the ‘bhabhi’ says she’ll take the stain out and if she does, he’ll have to chop off the long hair.

Sure enough, the detergent does its job and Shahid appears in short hair and crisp white kurta in the next frame, shocking all the neighbourhood aunties. Watch the cute ad here:

Since making his debut, Shahid has worked in films like Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, Padmaavat, Udta Punjab, and most recently, Kabir Singh. The film is the biggest Hindi film of the year and earned Shahid a lot of praise for his role as an alcoholic, violent man who gets his heart broken.

The film has earned Rs 275 crore in six weeks and is still running in a few theatres across the country. The film also starred Kiara Advani and was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

