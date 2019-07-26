Have you seen these pics of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and their daughter Misha?

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted at the gym on Friday. They were joined by their daughter Misha. Paparazzi outside the gym clicked Misha’s pictures as she got out of the car, holding a large umbrella. She later took her mom’s hand as they walked to the gym.

Shahid waved to the photographers and was seen in a grey T-shirt and sweatpants. Mira was seen in a neon green top and black tights while Misha wore a blue jumpsuit.

Also spotted at the gym was actor Janhvi Kapoor. She was seen in a tank top with a mesh jacket and a pair of blue shorts. She smiled for the camera as she made her way inside the gym.

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor was seen outside his house in a baggy black jacket and some bright sneakers. Actor Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar were seen at Mehboob Studio for a photoshoot. Shah Rukh was seen in a blue jacket and Karan was seen in a brown sweatshirt.

Actor Aishwarya Rai was seen with her daughter Aaradhya outside a restaurant at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. They were joined by her mother Vrinda Rai. Aishwarya was seen in a white shirt and black pants while Aaradhya wore a white top, blue jeans and a red jacket.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee were seen outside the Dharma Productions office in Khar. Ranbir flashed a peace sign at the camera with a wink.

