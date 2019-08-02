‘I love you, miss you’ Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala writes, one month after announcing boyfriend’s death

bollywood

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala, has shared a new picture of her late boyfriend on Instagram. Trishala announced the death of her Italian partner in July.

On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of the two in better times, in which he can be seen sitting on his lap, wearing a white vest. She captioned the picture, “I love you. I miss you.”

Exactly a month ago, Trishala had announced her boyfriend’s death with a heartfelt post. She’d written, “My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia.”

More recently, Trishala had attended a friend’s wedding and had written on Instagram that she missed her boyfriend. “It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him,” she wrote.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s eldest child and was born in New York. Her mother Richa Sharma was an aspiring actor before she married Sanjay in 1987. Trishala was born in 1989. Richa was diagnosed with brain tumour within two years of her marriage and moved to New York for treatment. She died in 1996.

There was much speculation as to why Sanju, her dad’s biopic, made no mention of Richa and Trishala. She said in a recent Instagram AMA session that her relationship with Sanjay is extremely ‘normal’, although Trishala has had a tumultuous relationship with her father in the past.

