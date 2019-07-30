Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala gets emotional as she attends a wedding after boyfriend’s death: ‘I miss him SO much’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:14 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt lost her boyfriend earlier this month. Over the weekend, Trishala attended a friend’s sister’s wedding and shared how much strength it took her to put on a brave front.

Trishala (31) shared a picture of herself all dressed up for the wedding in a yellow silk gown and pink heels, on Instagram on Tuesday. In the caption, she mentioned how tough the previous few weeks have been on her. “It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him. Thank you @experience.fp & @mua_mar for coming all the way from Los Angeles & Las Vegas just to cheer me up & make me look & feel beautiful. You create magic together & as always, I’m very grateful for you both. Thank You,” she wrote.

She announced her boyfriend’s death through an Instagram post on July 4. “My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia #RIP October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019 “I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow,” she wrote with the post. Trishala never revealed her boyfriend’s name to the world or the cause of his death.

Also read: Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh’s mother rush to actor Kehkasshan Patel’s home after her husband’s shock death

Trishala is Sanjay’s oldest child and born out of his first marriage with Richa Sharma. The couple tied the knot in 1987 and welcomed Trishala a year later. Two years after their wedding, Richa was diagnosed with brain tumour. She was taken to US for treatment and Trishala stayed with her while Sanjay worked in India on his movies. Richa died in 1996.

Trishala now shares a good relationship with her father and often shares pictures with him on Instagram. She still lives in New York.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:14 IST