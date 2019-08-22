Rishi Kapoor’s hilarious lesson on getting your kids ready for income tax: ‘Snatch and eat one third of your child’s chocolate’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:44 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor is currently recuperating from cancer in New York since last year but continues to keep his fans entertained back home. Known for his quirky tweets and responses on social media, Rishi now took a dig on taxes and giving advice on how to train kids from the very beginning for the future.

Sharing a joke he found on the internet, Rishi wrote on Twitter, “Somebody sent this. Liked it...Always snatch and eat one third of your child’s chocolate or ice cream. Let them cry,doesn’t matter.This will prepare them to pay income tax when they grow up. You can even take the first bite before the child eats.This will prepare him for for TDS.”

Always snatch and eat one third of your child’s chocolate or ice cream. Let them cry,doesn’t matter.This will prepare them to pay income tax when they grow up. You can even take the first bite before the child eats.This will prepare him for for TDS — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 21, 2019

As expected, several Indian taxpayers responded to the tweet by sharing their feelings as a taxpayer. A fan wrote, “Hahahah.... now u can try it with ur grand childrens sir.” Another wrote, “And eat the whole of it sometimes, that will prepare them for tax raids as well...” One more fan came up with a sarcastic reply, “there’s a smart kid who is having 3 chocolates and he hides 2 of them in his pocket and shows only one. He will become tax fraudster in future..”

However, a fan suggested, “Perfectly said ha ha. When he shares 1/3 he will be able to increase his 2/3 beyond the sky. Only with his third the infrastructure grows. Let’s teach children to increase the ice cream tub to mammoth sizes, that they can feed the world.”

Rishi is gearing up to return home after almost a year and hopes to attend the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in with the entire Kapoor family. The actor recently told Mid-Day in an interview, “Celebrating Ganpati is a family tradition. So, I am hoping to be part of it.” While Ganesh puja will be celebrated on September 2 this year, the actor’s birthday falls on September 4.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 09:44 IST