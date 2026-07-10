SP govt ‘allowed namaz’ at Hanumangarhi temple, should apologise for ‘sin’: Adityanath

AYODHYA/BASTI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of disrespecting Hindu faith, alleging that the former had earlier allowed namaz to be offered at the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya and demanded that they apologise for the “sin”. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath participates in the inauguration and foundation stone laying programme of 217 development projects costing more than ₹432 crore, in Ayodhya on Friday. ((@CMOfficeUP X/ANI Photo))

The CM was apparently referring to an incident from November 2003 when an attempt was allegedly made to offer namaz outside the Hanumangarhi.

“Can anyone imagine Hanuman Chalisa being recited inside Jama Masjid? Can any government or the SP or the Congress ever make that happen? If not, then why was this sin committed at Hanumangarhi? Who was responsible for it?” he asked while addressing public meetings in Ayodhya and Basti districts.

Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 217 development projects worth over ₹432 crore in Bikapur in Ayodhya. In Basti, he unveiled 77 projects worth over ₹504 crore.

He added that the SP must seek an apology for the firing on devotees of Lord Ram, and for incidents in which innocent Hindus were harassed, and their faith was hurt.

Taking a swipe at the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath alleged that the previous government imposed restrictions on Hindu traditions, like the Kanwar Yatra, while the BJP government welcomed kanwariyas with flower petals. He mocked Yadav, claiming that the SP chief is “now waiting to participate” in the very same Hindu event which his government had allegedly banned.

“There was no development during the SP government...power cuts were common, whereas the SP government called actors from Mumbai to organize a dance programme in Saifai. Development under the SP government was limited to Saifai only, but the BJP government worked for the development of UP and the welfare of common people,” he said.

“The SP government used to obstruct the 84-Kosi, 14-Kosi, and Panchkosi Parikramas. Under our ‘double-engine’ BJP government, these (’parikramas’) are not stopped,” added Adityanath.

The CM said the double-engine government respects faith and develops grand infrastructure facilities to support it. “That is precisely why the 84-Kosi Parikrama route is being developed magnificently for the convenience of pilgrims and to serve as a ring road for Ayodhya,” he added.

He levelled serious allegations against the SP, saying that whenever the Waqf Board designated a piece of land as a “graveyard”, the SP members would displace the poor, Dalits, and the marginalised people from that land.

Adityanath also said that the SP and the Congress had consistently opposed the development of Ayodhya and created hurdles in the construction of the Ram temple. “They questioned the very existence of Lord Ram, fired bullets at Ram devotees and created an identity crisis for Ayodhya. After the double-engine government came to power, the grand Ram temple was built and no one could stop it. Today, lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya every year,” he said.

The CM alleged that the opposition was uncomfortable with the transformation of Ayodhya because it had failed to undertake similar works while in power. “They oppose Ayodhya today because they could not do these works themselves. They are unhappy that an international airport has been named after Maharishi Valmiki and that projects have been named after Nishad Raj and other revered personalities,” he said.

Adityanath said Ayodhya had undergone a complete transformation since 2017. “There was a time when Ayodhya lacked proper roads, electricity and basic civic amenities. Today, it is resplendent, its streets are illuminated, it has become one of the country’s selected solar cities and boasts modern road, rail and air connectivity,” he said.

He emphasised that the city now had a chain of developed ghats, Ram Ki Paidi, Bhakti Path, Ram Path and other infrastructure that had enhanced the experience of pilgrims. “What could not be achieved in 500 years has now become a reality. Generations of seers and devotees struggled for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Those who once claimed that even a bird could not fly in Ayodhya can now see lakhs of devotees arriving every year,” he added.

Ayodhya’s Bhadarsa town renamed Bharat Nagar

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Khirauni-Suchittaganj nagar panchayat in Ayodhya would be renamed after Maa Jwala Ji while the municipal town of Bhadarsa would henceforth be known as Bharat Nagar.

Addressing a public meeting in Bikapur, the CM said the demand for renaming Khirauni-Suchittaganj had been raised by local BJP MLA Amit Singh Chauhan.

“The MLA has requested that the nagar panchayat be named after Maa Jwala Ji. I announce that it will be known as Maa Jwala Ji nagar panchayat,” Adityanath said.

The CM also announced the renaming of Bhadarsa, saying the town would now be known as Bharat Nagar, while the area associated with Bharat Kund would also be identified by that name. HTC