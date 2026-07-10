Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Dates, timings, and astrological significance
In Vedic astrology, every Ekadashi is considered a spiritually powerful day because it falls on the eleventh lunar day.
Yogini Ekadashi is one of the most important Ekadashis dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Observed during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) in the month of Ashadha, the day is believed to help devotees purify their mind, seek forgiveness for past actions and strengthen their spiritual path. Beyond its religious importance, many Vedic astrologers also consider Yogini Ekadashi a powerful time for self-reflection, discipline and inner growth.
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Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Date and Timings:
According to the Drik Panchang, Yogini Ekadashi will be observed on June 10, 2026.
Ekadashi Tithi begins: 08:16 AM on Jul 10, 2026
Ekadashi Tithi ends:05:22 AM on Jul 11, 2026
What is Yogini Ekadashi?
Yogini Ekadashi falls every year during the Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe in Hinduism. Devotees observe a fast, offer prayers and chant Vishnu mantras to seek divine blessings and spiritual progress.
According to Hindu scriptures, observing this Ekadashi with sincerity is believed to help devotees overcome negative karma and move closer to a life of peace, compassion and righteousness.
What does Yogini Ekadashi mean in astrology?
In Vedic astrology, every Ekadashi is considered a spiritually powerful day because it falls on the eleventh lunar day, a time when the Moon's influence is believed to support greater mental clarity and self-control.
Astrologers believe that fasting on Ekadashi is not only about avoiding food but also about reducing distractions. By practising discipline, meditation and prayer, devotees may find it easier to calm the mind and focus on their spiritual goals.
The waning Moon during Yogini Ekadashi is also associated with letting go. Many people use this time to release negative emotions, unhealthy habits and limiting beliefs while making space for personal and spiritual growth.
Why do devotees observe the fast?
Fasting on Yogini Ekadashi is seen as an act of devotion as well as self-discipline. Many devotees believe the vrat helps them strengthen their connection with Lord Vishnu while encouraging patience, gratitude and mindfulness.
Some people observe a complete fast, while others consume fruits, milk or sattvic foods based on their health and family traditions.
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Rituals to follow on Yogini Ekadashi:
Many devotees spend the day in prayer and quiet reflection. Some common practices include:
- Chanting "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya."
- Reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama.
- Reading the Bhagavad Gita or Vishnu Purana.
- Meditating to develop inner peace.
- Donating food, clothes or other essentials to those in need.
- Avoiding anger, negative speech and unnecessary conflicts.
The deeper message of Yogini Ekadashi
While Yogini Ekadashi is widely known as a fasting day, its deeper purpose goes beyond abstaining from food. In astrology and Hindu spiritual traditions, the day represents purification of the mind, emotional balance and conscious living.
Rather than focusing only on rituals, Yogini Ekadashi encourages devotees to cultivate compassion, self-control and gratitude. Whether through prayer, meditation or acts of kindness, the day serves as a reminder that lasting transformation begins from within.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More