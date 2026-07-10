'Cristiano Ronaldo is never going to be a problem for team or me': Portugal new coach Jorge Jesus

Portugal have made a bold appointment by naming Jorge Jesus as their new national team head coach, replacing Roberto Martinez following the country's disappointing World Cup campaign. Tipped as one of the pre-tournament favourites, Portugal failed to live up to expectations and crashed out earlier than expected. Martinez came under heavy criticism for his tactical decisions and player management throughout the tournament. One of the biggest talking points was his decision to keep Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch for the full 90 minutes against Spain, with many believing the veteran forward was not at his best and that the move ultimately hurt Portugal's chances. Portugal coach Jorge Jesus claims that he 'will call up' Cristiano Ronaldo if available. (AP and AFP Images)

Jesus will reunite with Ronaldo after the pair enjoyed success together last season, helping Al Nassr lift their first Saudi Pro League title. Their partnership now shifts to the national team, with Ronaldo yet to clarify his international future. Although the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has said the recent World Cup was his last, he has not confirmed whether he will continue representing Portugal. Jesus, however, made his stance clear, saying he will continue to select Ronaldo as long as he is available and insisting the veteran forward will "never" be a problem for his team.

"As long as he's playing and is in a condition to be selected, I will pick him, within certain limits and under the conditions that I consider best for the national team," Jesus told reporters Friday at his presentation.

The 71-year-old journeyman coach said he has not spoken to Ronaldo yet but that they would discuss the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star's future in the game.

"I haven't spoken with Cris yet... Cris is never going to be a problem for the national team. Not for the national team, nor for me," Jesus explained.

"Cris is a symbol of Portuguese football. Cris is a symbol of the national team... that will forever be in the history books. I had great pleasure working with him this past year... (it's) easy to work with him... We're going to have a conversation between the two of us about what he wants to do with the future of his career," he added.

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Jesus will lead Portugal through the 2030 World Cup, which the country is hosting alongside Spain and Morocco.

“Ronaldo to end his career at Al-Nassr” Jesus also shed light on Ronaldo's future at his club, revealing that the veteran striker has consistently expressed his desire to finish his playing career at Al-Nassr. Drawing from their time together last season, the new Portugal coach said Ronaldo had repeatedly spoken about ending his journey with the Saudi Pro League champions.

"I know (Ronaldo) wants to keep playing at Al-Nassr, because, as you know, I spent a year with him. He always told me, 'I'm going to end my career at Al-Nassr'," Jesus said.