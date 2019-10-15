Made In China song Valam: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy explore a new relationship. Watch

bollywood

The makers of Made In China have unveiled a new song from the film. It shows lead actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy explore love in a new marriage.

Titled Valam, the song’s lyrics, penned by Priya Saraiya and Sachin Sanghvi, are slightly underwhelming but the video has been beautifully shot. It showcases the budding love and playfulness between Rajkummar and Mouni as they make a home out of their house.

Talking about the new song, Rajkummar told Times of India, “Valam is a departure from the rest of the songs and adds soul to the album. While Raghu is busy chasing his dreams, it’s his wife Rukmini (Mouni) who is the wind beneath his wings, encouraging him every step of the way. And that’s what this song personifies — the meaning of true love and honest relationships. We had a blast shooting for all the songs, but filming this one was a relaxed and effortless experience. It was driven by the idea of building and celebrating a connection.”

Two songs from the film, Sanedo and Odhni are already chartbusters. Directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Made in China traces the story of Rajkummar aka Raghu - a ‘jugaadu’ Gujarati businessman who goes to China to become an entrepreneur where he finds ‘Chinese Viagra’ and sells it back home in India. Mouni plays Rajkummar’s wife, Rukmini.

Made in China will release on October 25 this year when it will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh. Talking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan had earlier said, “The story of a struggling but ambitious businessman is so relatable and Raj and Mouni have distinct looks that are true to the film’s fabric. The shoot is going well even though we were filming in Ahmedabad’s Old City over the weekend. The gallis are so narrow that cars can’t pass through. The actors had to be ferried to the location, Lakshmi Narayan Pol, quietly in autos because after Stree, Raj is quite the rage here.”

