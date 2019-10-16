Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Aamna Sharif is here as new Komolika to ruin Anurag, Prerna’s lives. Watch latest promo

tv

Actor Aamna Sharif has taken over as the new Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay from Hina Khan and a new promo gives fans a short glimpse of her in character. The promo shows her plotting to ruin the lives of show’s leads Anurag and Prerna -- played by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez.

“Humara na hona toh dhoka tha, shikaar ko jaal mein jo fasaana tha (My absence was a ruse that was needed to trap my prey),” she says as another clip of Anurag embracing Prerna plays over her words. The caption on Star Plus’ Instagram post read, “Karne #AnuPre ki zindagi behaal...laut aayi hai Komolika lekar apna jaal! (She is back to ruin Anurag and Prerna’s lives).”

In the promo, Aamna is seen in full Komolika make-up and hair, wearing a blue off-shoulder top and a matching blue skirt. She is also wearing heavy silver jewellery and yellow bangles.

Aamna took over the show after Hina quit to pursue other projects. Talking about replacing the Bigg Boss star, Aamna said that she had not seen Hina’s performance in the show. “I haven’t seen the show and so, didn’t get a chance to see the way Hina portrayed it. But I have heard she was doing a commendable job,” she said.

About playing a negative character on-screen, she said, “If it’s an interesting character and adds value to the story in a large way, no one thinks on those grounds anymore. A Devdas for me is as much about Chandramukhi as it is about Paro, and a Padmaavat is as much about Khilji as its about Padmavati herself.”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a reboot of the hit early 2000 soap opera of the same name. It starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezzanne Khan in the lead with Ronit Roy. It also starred Urvashi Dholakia as the original Komolika.

