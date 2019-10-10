Aamna Sharif’s look as Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika revealed. See pics

tv

First pictures of Aamna Sharif’s look from hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay have arrived online. The photos show her dressed much like her predecessor on the show, Hina Khan.

Aamna is seen channelling Princess Jasmine from Aladdin in her first look from the show. She is wearing a blue off-shoulder top with big puffy sleeves attached to the bodice, just like the Disney princess. However, the pants have been replaced by a dark blue skirt. She is also wearing yellow bangles, a colourful, silver necklace and also a silver waistband. Her hair is styled in thick waves, much like what was seen on Hina.

Aamna replaced Hina on the show after the latter quit to pursue other projects. Recently, a new promo for the show gave fans their first look at Aamna as Komolika, who gets plastic surgery done on her face.

Talking about replacing Hina, Aamna said in an interview that she had not seen Hina’s performance in the show. “I haven’t seen the show and so, didn’t get a chance to see the way Hina portrayed it. But I have heard she was doing a commendable job,” she said.

About playing Komolika, she said, “If it’s an interesting character and adds value to the story in a large way, no one thinks on those grounds anymore. A Devdas for me is as much about Chandramukhi as it is about Paro, and a Padmaavat is as much about Khilji as its about Padmavati herself.”

The show is a remake of early 2000’s hit soap by the same name. Originally, Urvashi Dholakia was seen in the role of Komolika. The remake stars Erica Fernandez, Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover in lead roles.

