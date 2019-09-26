New Komolika Aamna Sharif says she hasn’t seen Hina Khan on Kasautii Zindagii Kay: ‘Heard she did commendable job’

tv

Actor Aamna Sharif is all set to replace Hina Khan on Star Plus’ hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay as its lead vamp Komolika. However, she says she hasn’t seen the show yet. Talking to The Times of India, Aamna said she hasn’t seen Hina’s work on the show yet. “I haven’t seen the show and so, didn’t get a chance to see the way Hina portrayed it. But I have heard she was doing a commendable job,” she said.

The show is a remake of early 2000’s hit soap by the same name. Originally, Urvashi Dholakia was seen in the role of Komolika and turned her into the most famous villain on Indian television. Aamna says Urvashi’s portrayal of the character was ‘powerful’. “Urvashi Dholakia had played the character many years ago in Kasautii Zindagii Kay in such a powerful way that Komolika became a cult figure,” she said.

Aamna will make a return to television after many years with the show. She made her debut in 2003 with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kahiin to Hoga and was later seen in films like Aloo Chaat and Ek Villain. Her last appearance on TV was Like OK’s short special Ek Thhi Naayika in 2013.

Talking about her long break, Aamna said she took the hiatus to ‘reinvent’ herself. “The reason for the break was the need to reinvent my personal life. It would have been easy to stay in my comfort zone and come back with a love story, but that wouldn’t have satiated me as an actor. It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor,” she said.

About playing a negative character on the show, Aamna said, “If it’s an interesting character and adds value to the story in a large way, no one thinks on those grounds anymore. A Devdas for me is as much about Chandramukhi as it is about Paro, and a ‘Padmaavat’ is as much about Khilji as its about Padmavati herself.”

Hina has said in March that she would be back on the show whenever required. However, Ekta confirmed on Tuesday that the makers are on lookout for a new Komolika. Hina wished Ekta good luck.

