War box office day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s film earns estimated Rs 11 crore, total stands at Rs 227.65 crore

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:10 IST

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s first film together –War - is having a golden run at the box office. It has now earned an estimated Rs 11 crore on the eighth day of its release, a BoxofficeIndia report said.

The film saw a major dip on Wednesday as it was a working day after a holiday, Dussehra, on Tuesday. The report added that the final figures may stand at around Rs 12 crore.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the figures for the first week collection of War which is now the fastest film to enter Rs 200-crore club in 2019. “#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr, Tue 27.75 cr. Total: ₹ 208.05 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 216.65 cr. #India biz... This one’s a MONSTROUS HIT.”

Directed by Sidharth Anand of Bang Bang fame, the film also features Vaani Kapoor in a lead role. War was released in 4,000 screens. The film features two of the biggest action stars of Bollywood -- Hrithik and Tiger -- in a combat against each other.

With an opening collection of Rs 51.60 crore, War is the biggest festival release and also the biggest Bollywood opener ever. It collected Rs 51.60 crore in Hindi version and Rs 53.35 crore in all languages on the day of its release. It also had the highest opening weekend of 2019, earning Rs 166 crore and is currently the third highest grosser of this year.

The film is also the highest opening film for Hrithik while it is second highest for Tiger. Tiger’s Baaghi 2 opened at Rs 25 crore. It is also YRF’s (the production house for War) biggest all time opener.

An elated Sidharth told ANI at the success party of the film, “We are deeply thankful and humbled. We have made ‘War’ with a lot of passion, belief and love and it’s fantastic to see audiences enjoying themselves to the fullest in the theatres. Our film is a big screen experience and we hope we entertain people across the length and breadth of our country in the days to come.”

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 09:09 IST