Bigg Boss 13 day 10 written update episode 10, October 9: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is the first queen of the house

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:04 IST

It was a day of heartbreaks inside the Bigg Boss 13 house as Salman Khan’s show entered its tenth day on Wednesday. Here are the top highlights of the tenth episode:

The episode began with Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra fighting over his decision to support Dalljiet Kaur. Soon after, Shefali Baaga was dragged into the fight and Mahira started yelling at Shefali for shouting at Paras. Shefali said all she did was, ask Paras to convince Dalljiet to pick someone else’s pot. Shehnaaz starts crying.

Arti Singh later told Sidharth Shukla that he should not be angry, pointing out his fued with Rashami Desai. She also told him that she will always guide him in the right direction.

Later, Arti tried to convince Shehnaaz that Paras is not interested in Mahira Sharma and there is no love triangle, but she refused to understand. Shehnaaz told Arti that Paras should have chosen love over friendship but he did not, adding that she has no intentions of compromising on her self-respect for his sake.

Next morning, Paras and Mahira discussed that he took the right decision about Shehnaaz. Paras asked her that should he stop Shehnaaz if she tries to break her pot. Mahira responded saying that he should.

Koena told Paras that if she got the chance, she will throw Arti’s pot. Paras later discussed it with Arti and she told him that she would throw Koena’s pot but soon the two started arguing over trust. Paras also tried to instigate Arti and told her that everyone believed her to be a weak contestant.

When Sidharth got Shehnaaz out, she picked Mahira’s pot and said she is breaking it as Mahira is fake and is trying to gain footage with “fake connections”. Soon, Mahira and Shehnaaz fight over the development.

Arti and Koena fought after Arti broke the Bollywood actor’s pot. Both accused each other of begging for getting safety from nominations and eventually Shehnaaz had to intervene to pacify them. Shehnaaz later broke Rashami’s pot.

Later, Paras asked Shehnaaz why she was fighting with Mahira. He also asked her to avoid fighting with her and said she should fight with him instead. Shehnaaz told him that she doesn’t trust him anymore. Paras insisted that there is a reason why he was asking her to do so and it was beyond the game.

Rashami later broke Arti’s pot and said that she feels Arti had been misjudging her. Devoleena broke Dalljiet’s pot, blaming her soft stand for it.

Finally Bigg Boss announced completion of the task and declared Devoleena as the first queen of Bigg Boss 13 house. She was also asked to carry all responsibilities of a captain and was exempted from all household chores.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:58 IST