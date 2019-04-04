Saumya Tandon loses 9kgs post childbirth, shares inspirational exercise videos for fans. See them here

Actor Saumya Tandon better known as Anita Bhabhi for her role in the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has impressed her fans with her fitness routine post the birth of her baby. The actor was reeling under back pain after giving birth to son Miran on January 14 and has now lost 9 kgs in the last three months.

Saumya continues to share pictures and videos of her exercise regime on her Instagram account. The actor recently started practising aerial yoga and shared her picture with the caption, “Ariel yoga, my first class.”

She had also shared a video of lifting weights while balancing herself on a Swiss ball and captioned it, “Working and working hard . And still a long way ahead.”

She had shared a video of her pilates session too, and wrote along with it, “Ok here I take my baby steps towards fitness. Starting with strengthening the core and tightening my stomach muscles. I know it’s a long and arduous journey and here i begin. #postnatalfitness #pilates.”

The actor, however, feels that she is still not back in shape but is confident that she has come a long way. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said, “My mid-back was hurting a lot as breast feeding 10 to 12 times a day was quite exhausting. Sitting with the baby for half an hour every time to feed him, gave me backaches and neck aches too. I am taking baby steps with my exercise regimen.”

She added, “I have been consistent with my workouts rather than doing too much right now. I would recommend exercise to every woman post delivery and not just celebrities.”

Also crediting breastfeeding for her weight loss, Saumya told HT, “I had put on 12kgs during my pregnancy and have lost over 9kgs in the last three months. People think I must be dieting, as it is not possible to lose weight so soon. But in fact, breastfeeding has helped me lose weight. It is the best way to get the extra fat out.”

Talking about her fitness routine, Saumya said, “I am not advocating the aesthetics as much as I am advocating the real benefits of exercising. You should develop and strengthen your back and core muscles because you need that while holding your baby. I started with Pilates, as it is the best form to develop core strength. I am also doing aerial yoga for stretches, my aches and pains. It is also helping me with balancing and posture. I am working on my shoulder and arm strength.”

Saumya had tied the knot with boyfriend Saurabh Devendra Singh in 2016 and welcomed her first child in January this year. She had taken a break from TV during her pregnancy and is reportedly set to return as Anita on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain soon.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 20:17 IST