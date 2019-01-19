Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon welcomes baby boy

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon, better known to the show’s fans as Anita bhabhi, has welcomed a baby boy. According to reports, the baby was born on January 14 and both the child and mother are home now. The actor had earlier said that her new role as a mother doesn’t mean that she will give up acting, dismissing reports to the contrary.

Earlier, Saumya had announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a photo and a caption, “Woke up feeling like a magician, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones. This promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news -- I’m pregnant and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout.”

She has been updating her fans with photos of her fitness regimen as well as moments from her special pregnancy shoot. “Before I say goodbye to my bump. I thought let me get clicked. #newbeginings,” she wrote with a photo from her photoshoot.

Saumya married banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016. Other than her hit TV show, she is remembered for playing Kareena Kapoor’s sister Roop in Jab We Met.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 09:52 IST