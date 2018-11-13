Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Anita Bhabi aka Saumya Tandon announces pregnancy, says she’s feeling like a magician

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actress Saumya Tandon on Tuesday announced that she is pregnant with her first child. She has called it a “fascinating ride” in an Instagram post. Saumya essays the role of Anita Bhabhi, also known as ‘Gori Mem’ in the show. She posted a photograph of herself and said she woke up feeling like a “superhero without a cape”.

“Woke up feeling like a magician, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones. This promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news -- I’m pregnant and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout,” she wrote with the image.

The actress, who played Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister named Roop in Jab We Met, tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016 here. The four main leads on the show -- Aashif Sheikh ( who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) Rohitash Gaud (Manmohan Tiwari) and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi) -- besides Saumya, enjoy a solid fan base.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 17:00 IST