Inside Game of Thrones premiere: Sophie Turner bonds with King Joffrey, leaves fiance Joe Jonas stunned
Several actors including Sophie Turner, Jack Gleeson, Maisie Williams, Rose Leslie and Emilia Clarke were seen bonding with each other at the Game of Thrones premiere.tv Updated: Apr 04, 2019 16:14 IST
The grand premiere of Game of Thrones season 8 brought the entire cast of the show together, including the actors whose characters have already been killed on the show. Everyone including Jack Gleeson, who played King Joffrey and died of poisoning, to Natalie Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell but was killed in the explosion at the Sept of Baelor, made it to the premiere.
Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the show, attended the event with fiance Joe Jonas. While Sansa wore a black dress to the event, Joe complemented her in a grey and black suit. Joe later shared a candid picture of her bonding with Jack and captioned it, “WTF I thought this dude was dead... #KingJoffrey.” This got interested reactions from her friends and fans one of whom reacted, “Back from the dead like a White Walker....”
Joe had also shared a video of Sophie before entering the venue.
Sophie was also seen bonding with her onscreen sister Maisie Williams and the two shared a warm hug on the red carpet.
Actor Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the show, turned up in a sheer grey gown and was seen bonding with Rose Leslie, whose character Ygritte died in the fourth season. She is married to Kit Harington, better known as Jon Snow in real life.
Pictures of other stars such as Kit bonding with Maisie and Jason Momoa were also shared online. Maisie plays Arya Stark in Game of Thrones whereas Jason was seen as Khal Drogo before his character died several years ago on the show.
Here are some more pictures from the premiere.
First Published: Apr 04, 2019 15:20 IST