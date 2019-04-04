Inside Game of Thrones premiere: Sophie Turner bonds with King Joffrey, leaves fiance Joe Jonas stunned

The grand premiere of Game of Thrones season 8 brought the entire cast of the show together, including the actors whose characters have already been killed on the show. Everyone including Jack Gleeson, who played King Joffrey and died of poisoning, to Natalie Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell but was killed in the explosion at the Sept of Baelor, made it to the premiere.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the show, attended the event with fiance Joe Jonas. While Sansa wore a black dress to the event, Joe complemented her in a grey and black suit. Joe later shared a candid picture of her bonding with Jack and captioned it, “WTF I thought this dude was dead... #KingJoffrey.” This got interested reactions from her friends and fans one of whom reacted, “Back from the dead like a White Walker....”

Joe had also shared a video of Sophie before entering the venue.

Sophie was also seen bonding with her onscreen sister Maisie Williams and the two shared a warm hug on the red carpet.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner arrive for the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones. ( REUTERS )

British actress Maisie Williams (R) and British actress Sophie Turner (L) arrive for the Game of Thrones eighth and final season premiere. ( AFP )

Also read: Game of Thrones 8 premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas set the red carpet on fire

Actor Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the show, turned up in a sheer grey gown and was seen bonding with Rose Leslie, whose character Ygritte died in the fourth season. She is married to Kit Harington, better known as Jon Snow in real life.

Pictures of other stars such as Kit bonding with Maisie and Jason Momoa were also shared online. Maisie plays Arya Stark in Game of Thrones whereas Jason was seen as Khal Drogo before his character died several years ago on the show.

Here are some more pictures from the premiere.

Natalie Dormer arrives for the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York. ( REUTERS )

Scottish actress Rose Leslie and husband British actor Kit Harington arrive for the Game of Thrones eighth and final season premiere. ( AFP )

Lisa Bonet, left, and Jason Momoa attend HBO's Game of Thrones final season premiere. ( Evan Agostini/Invision/AP )

Irish actor Jack Gleeson arrives for the Game of Thrones eighth and final season premiere. ( AFP )

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 15:20 IST