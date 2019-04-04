Game of Thrones 8 premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas set the red carpet on fire

With just 10 days to go before Game of Thrones season 8, the entire cast came together for the star-studded grand premiere held in New York on Wednesday. Actor Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, walked the red carpet with wife Rose Leslie, who was a part of the show earlier.

Actor Emilia Clarke, popular for playing Daenerys Targaryen - the mother of dragons, turned up at the event in a sheer grey gown. Natalie Dormer, who played the famous character of Margaery Tyrell on the show, arrived in a gorgeous black gown. Her character was killed by Cersei in the wildfire explosion at the Sept of Baelor.

Actor Sophie Turner, popular for her portrayal of Sansa Stark, arrived with fiance and American singer Joe Jonas. Sophie was seen bonding with her onscreen sister Arya, played by Maisie Williams, as the latter candidly posed for the cameras in a navy blue ensemble. Maisie had recently dropped a spoiler that her character will die in the second episode of the upcoming season but later called it an April Fool’s Day prank.

Kit Harington with wife Rose Leslie and Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas at the Game of Thrones premiere. ( AFP/Reuters )

Carice van Houten, Emilia Clarke and Indira Varma at the Game of Thrones premiere. ( AFP/Reuters )

Carice van Houten, who plays Melisandre, and Indira Varma, who is seen as Ellaria Sand, also walked the red carpet at the Game of Thrones premiere.

Among other celebrity couples who attended the event were Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) with wife Erica Schmidt, Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) with wife and actor Lisa Bonet, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Gregor Clegane.The Mountain) with wife Kelsey Henson and Aiden Gillen (Littlefinger) with partner Camille O’Sullivan.

John Bradley, better known as Sam Tarly and his onscreen partner Gilly, played by Hannah Murray, along with Kristian Nairn, who won the hearts of the audience as Hodor, were also spotted at the do.

Game of Thrones will air on HBO on April 14. It is the eighth and the last season of the popular show based on George RR Martin’s novel, A Song of Ice and Fire.

Here are more pictures form the event.

Hannah Murray, Esme Bianco, Joe Dempsie and Natalie Dormer at the Game of Thrones premiere. ( /Reuters/Getty AFP )

Alfie Allen, Pedro Pascal, Daniel Portman and Kristian Nairn at the Game of Thrones premiere ( AFP/Reuters )

Peter Dinklage with Erica Schmidt, Jason Momoa with wife Lisa Bonet, and Sibel Kikilli at the Game of Thrones premiere. ( Reuters/AFP )

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson with wife Kelsey, Aiden Gillen with partner Camille O’Sullivan, John Bradley at the Game of Thrones premiere. ( AFP )

Richard Dormer, Pilou Asbaek, Jason Momoa and Raleigh Ritchie at the Game of Thrones premiere. ( AFP/Reuters )

A large replica of the iron throne is seen at Rockefeller Center before the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones. ( REUTERS )

British actress Sophie Turner arrives for the Game of Thrones eighth and final season premiere. ( AFP )

British actress Maisie Williams arrives for the Game of Thrones eighth and final season premiere. ( AFP )

British actress Gwendoline Christie walks the red carpet. ( AFP )

Irish actor Jack Gleeson arrives at the event. ( AFP )

Isaac Hempstead Wright arrives for the premiere. ( REUTERS )

Nathalie Emmanuel arrives for the premiere. ( REUTERS )

Norvegian actor Kristofer Hivju and his wife Gry Molvær Hivju arrive for the premiere. ( AFP )

Charles Dance arrives for the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall. ( REUTERS )

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 13:19 IST