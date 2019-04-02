Game of Thrones 8: New teaser shows a chopped off hand and Winterfell in ruins. Watch here

HBO has shared a brand new and ominous teaser for the final season of their hit fantasy show, Game of Thrones. The minute-long video shows no characters but simply takes us along on a sad and gloomy tour of Winterfell.

The entire town is lying in ruins, perhaps fresh out of a battle with the Night King and his army of the undead. We see a wolf’s decapitated head, a crushed wheelchair, broken chains, a chopped off hand and finally, Jon’s Longclaw just abandoned in the cold and snow.

There is not a soul to be seen and no dead bodies either. That could actually be the best news about the whole video. No dead bodies could also mean that our favourite characters decided to vacate the town before the Night King could strike.

However, one must not always take these teasers too seriously. As HBO is notorious for, they have previously also shown us faces of all main characters resting in the House of Black and White. No one of importance died in that season and definitely no one’s face ended up on a shelf in the temple. These video are shared to set the mood rather than to offer clues to fans about what is to come in the new season.

HBO and Sky Atlantic shared several new pictures from the upcoming season on Monday. The pictures revealed no new clues except reinstate the whereabouts of all major characters. Cersei is still in Kings Landing and Sansa is waiting for Daenerys’ arrival in Winterfell.

The new season arrives on April 14 and the buildup to it is already massive. The season will have six episodes of 60-90 minutes runtimes and will end the series that ran for eight years.

