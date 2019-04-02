31 new pics from Game of Thrones season 8: Sansa awaits Daenerys’ arrival, Tyrion senses trouble

HBO and Sky Atlantic are treating Game of Thrones fans online. Ahead of the final and eighth season, the television channels have shared a large batch of picture from the premiere episode of the highly anticipated show.

The new pictures, which are majorly show scenes from Winterfell and some from King’s Landing, feature all our favourite characters from the show. There is Daenerys in her snowy white outfits, watching her dragons fly with Jon Snow by her side. She is also seen riding a horse, brooding in front of a fire place and in conversation with Ser Jorah Mormont.

We also see Sansa in Winterfell, expecting a guest, having supper with her friends and awaiting something ominous. More pictures show Varys is a carriage and Cersei Lannister on the Iron Throne with Qyburn by her side. A picture also shows Lyanna Mormont sitting in the throne room with Brienne.

Check out all 31 pics here:

Daenerys and Jon Snow.

Qyburn in King’s Landing.

Jon and Daenerys in conversation.

Daenerys and Jon looking at dragons?

Sansa in Winterfell.

Lyanna Mormont, Brienne of Tarth and Ser Davos Seaworth.

Daenerys and Ser Jorah.

Daenerys and Jon Snow.

Sansa welcoming a guest.

Sansa in Winterfell.

Brienne and Ser Davos.

Cersei on Iron Throne.

Tyrion in deep thought.

Daenerys arrives in Winterfell.

Ser Jorah and Ser Davos in Winterfell.

Varys on his way to Winterfell.

Game of Thrones begins the journey to its end with the final season on April 14. The season will include six episode of 60-90 minutes runtime. The series will be followed by a documentary and a few prequel series that are already in production.

Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, one of the prequels will chronicle the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend-it’s not the story we think we know.

Jane Goldman will co-create the project with George R.R. Martin, whose A Song of Ice and Fire novel series serves as the basis for Game of Thrones.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 19:13 IST