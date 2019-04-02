Avengers Endgame trailer 3: Iron Man, Captain America put differences behind, take the fight to Thanos. Watch

Marvel has shared a brand new special look at its upcoming and highly anticipated film, Avengers: Endgame. The new one-minute long clip features all the remaining Avengers as they foray into outer space to take the fight to Thanos and avenge the death of their fallen friends.

The trailer begins with Bruce Banner saying, “If we do this, we will be going in short-handed.” “Yeah, coz he killed all our friends,” War Machine tells him. We then see Rocket and Nebula bond with each other and Tony finally gets a hug from Pepper Potts.

The most anticipated reunion is, however, between Tony and Captain America. The two shake hands on their restored friendship and set out to work together. Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, Rocket, War Machine and Black Widow fly to some distance lands in their ship. Thanos can be heard saying, “You could not live with your failures. And what did that bring you? Back to me.” Watch the trailer here:

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, is slated to release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is a continuation of Avengers: Infinity War, which left Marvel fans in shock with the failure of the superheroes against the supervillain Thanos.

The film’s co-director Joe Russo is currently in India for the film’s promotions. He said wrapping up 10 years of storytelling was not at all an easy task.

“It was very difficult. There’s a lot of focus on a lot of characters,and (has) incredible amount of stories... (It is) 11 years of narrative culminating in one movie,” said Joe, one half of the Russo brothers. “This movie focuses on the six original Avengers and closes the book and the stories being told about them in the last decade. We spent a lot of time with the writers to see that we deliver a powerful, emotionally impactful ending a and hopefully it will be delivered. “Avengers: Endgame was not easy movie... It was very difficult and exhausting,” he added.

Joe was happy to begin the press tour of Avengers: Endgame with India. “We insisted for India to be the first stop of our press tour because of the incredible response to ‘...Infinity War’. We had been wanting to come here for a long time. We have heard so much about India,” Joe said at the launch of Marvel anthem, which has been created by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, here on Monday.

