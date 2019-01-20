Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon shares first photo of son, fans congratulate Anita bhabi

TV actor Saumya Tandon, known to her fans as Anita Bhabi on the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has shared the first photo of her son; the actor gave birth to the baby boy on January 14. The photo shows Saumya and her husband posing with their son as they leave hospital for home.

The actor wrote with the photo, “Our bundle of joy!” She wrote with another photo, “Hi there! stepping into your world. “ says he, and he lands into my heart. The new parents are beaming with joy and her followers on social media soon shared blessings for the newborn.

"Hi there! stepping into your world. " says he, and he lands into my heart. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/81uoALCnDD — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) January 20, 2019

Saumya announced her pregnancy on social media a few weeks after she took a break from her show. “Woke up feeling like a magician, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones. This promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news -- I’m pregnant and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout,” she had written.

She made sure to keep her fans updated with photos of her fitness regimen during her pregnancy. Saumya married banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016. Other than her hit TV show, she is remembered for playing Kareena Kapoor’s sister Roop in Jab We Met.

