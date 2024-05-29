Pushpa 2 song Angaaron: Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna & her Saami Allu Arjun sway in love; fans call them ‘fire couple’

Apart from spectacular acting chops and a killer storyline, a major reason why Pushpa: The Rise (2021) won so many hearts was the lead couple. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were fantastic as Pushpa and Srivalli. Their chemistry was fire while their romance was like a blossoming flower! We can’t wait to see the two together again when the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule arrives in theatres this year. Much to our delight, makers have now dropped a glimpse of the duo who reunited recently for a special ‘couple song’ in their upcoming film. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna dancing on Angaaron

The hero and heroine on the sets of Pushpa 2

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Helmed by Shreya Ghoshal, Raqueeb Alam and Devi Sri Prasad, the song has been titled Angaaron. While this is not an official music video, we do witness Srivalli and her Saami’s cute chemistry through behind-the-scenes clips as they practice their dance moves. The hook step is phenomenal! The two throw their arms around each other and sway, convincing us that their characters are truly in love. Allu and Rashmika actually look like they are having a great time shooting together again, and that is winning the internet. They even make hearts with their fingers while Allu sits on the ‘heroine’ chair and Rashmika sits on the seat for the ‘hero’.

In the comment section below, fans can’t stop gushing over the beloved jodi. For instance, one ecstatic fan wrote: “Allu+rashmika=blockbuster jodi❤️❤️❤️”, while another social media user stated: “Pusha bhau & Srivalli fire couple in this movie.” Another internet user wrote: “PUSHPA + SRIVALLI = GOOSEBUMPS GUARANTEED”, whereas several others called them a ‘super hit jodi’.

It is no less than a treat to watch Allu and Rashmika sway to these foot-tapping beats. The music, the chemistry and the choreography, everything is top-notch. We are now eagerly waiting to meet Pushpa and Srivalli on the silver screen on August 15, when the rule begins.