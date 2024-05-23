Pushpa 2 The Rule song Sooseki teaser: Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli promises catchy new dance step. Watch

The excitement for the second part of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, is unparalleled. On Thursday, the makers shared the teaser for the film's second single. The track will feature both Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) and her Saami (Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun). The song will be out on May 29, and Pushpa 2 will be released on August 15, 2024. Also read: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 The Rule not postponed; says film's team Sooseki: Rashmika Mandanna teasers new dance step in second song from Pushpa 2.

Watch latest Pushpa 2 The Rule song teaser

The new song promises to be another catchy track just like Saami Saami from the first installment, Pushpa: The Rise (2021). Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Pushpa makers, Mythri Movie Makers, wrote, “The couple song announcement video.” On YouTube, the makers said, “Get ready to witness the true 'Sooseki'! Rashmika is coming with a dance step! Song releasing on 29th May 2024. Stay tuned!”

Recently, Pushpa Pushpa, the film's first track, was released in a six languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. In the video, Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun dances in style with a glass of tea in one hand.

The clip ends with Pushpa's iconic line 'Jhukega nahi (won't bow down)' and his shoulder shrug. Music director Devi Shri Prasad, who won a National Award for the music of Pushpa 1: The Rise, has again created the new tracks for Pushpa 2.

More about Pushpa 2

Pushpa: The Rise hit screens in December 2021 and fans have been waiting for the sequel ever since. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award in 2023 for his performance in the 2021 movie.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it. Pushpa 2 will see Arjun, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. The film will be released in Telugu, apart from other south Indian languages and Hindi.