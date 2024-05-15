Rashmika Mandanna praises PM Modi: 'It's freaking brilliant in the last 10 years how India has grown'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has talked about the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated in January. In an interview to ANI, she said it is a game-changer for Mumbai's transportation network. The actor also lauded the PM and said 'India is not stopping anywhere'. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna reacts after person who created her deepfake video is arrested Rashmika Mandanna attends the premiere of Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on April 24, 2024. (PTI)

'India is the smartest country'

While speaking about Atal Setu, Rashmika said, "The journey of two hours can be done in 20 minutes. As in, you wouldn't even believe it! Who would have thought that something like this would have been possible. Aaj Navi Mumbai se Mumbai tak, Goa se Mumbai tak aur Bangalore se Mumbai tak (From Navi Mumbai to Mumbai and Goa to Mumbai and Bengaluru to Mumbai), when all the journeys have been made so easily and with such amazing infrastructure! It makes me proud."

She added, "I think now, at least, India is not stopping anywhere. Now look at the country's growth. It's freaking brilliant in the last 10 years how the country has grown. The infrastructure, the plan in our country, the road planning, everything, it is just brilliant - I think now it's our time! I just got to know that it's all done in seven years and it's 20 km. It's amazing! Look at it. I am speechless honestly... India is the smartest country, I would like to say!"

'Headed in the right way'

Rashmika also said that 'young India is growing at such fast speed'. The youth is being 'very responsible' now and is 'not getting influenced by whatever you say', the actor added. People are actually seeing, people are being very responsible and the country is 'headed in the right way', she added.

Rashmika is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun. She was seen with Ranbir Kapoor in the 2023 blockbuster Animal.