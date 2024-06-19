Sonam Khan confirms whether she's participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘My own boss’

Sonam Khan has responded to ongoing speculations about her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The celebrity reality show, which marks the debut of Anil Kapoor as the new host in the new instalment of the Bigg Boss franchise, is expected to feature many unconventional participants. Sonam has now addressed the reports about her potential involvement in the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor reacts to most viral moments: ‘Sab badlega’) Sonam Khan has addressed the reports about being part of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Sonam Khan says she is not in Bigg Boss OTT 3

The actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a stunning selfie while smiling. She captioned her post as, “So many rumours out there! but as of now, I am my own boss! (smiling emoji) . #NotDoingBiggBoss.” As soon as Sonam put an end to the speculations, Somy Ali commented, “Hell yeah! (three muscles emojis).” A fan commented, “There is no doubt that you are your on boss hell yeah (fire and hearts emojis).” Another user complemented and wrote, “Absolutely stunning sonam ji you are aging back.”

Sonam Khan's acting journey

Sonam made her acting debut with Yash Chopra's action-drama Vijay. The movie featured Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Anupam Kher in crucial roles. Sonam later featured in popular films like Tridev, Mitti Aur Sona, Lashkar, Kroadh, Kodama Simham, Ajooba and Vishwatma. She was paired opposite Chunky Pandey, Mithun Chakraborty, Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Raj Babbar, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Naseeruddin Shah in many Bollywood films. Soman was seen in over 35 films during 1987 through to 1994.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is a spin-off of Bigg Boss. While the latter is aired on television, the former is meant solely for viewers who prefer streaming shows. Anil has replaced Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2 in the third season. Before Salman, Karan Johar hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will be streaming on JioCinema from June 21. The first episode will be aired at 9 PM.