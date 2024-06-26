Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul warns legal action as contestants survive on water, says ‘Starvation not in contract’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has several challenges for the housemates. As the show has just started, neither the contestants nor the audiences expected a difficult task. However, in a recent episode, everyone was asked to survive on water and fruits. This frustrated and angered a lot of contestants, including Sana Makbul, who lost her cool. (Also read: When Arman Malik revealed he wanted to join Bigg Boss with just 1 of his 2 wives) Sana Makbool strongly reacted to being denied food inside Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants denied food

According to a post by the Twitter handle Bigg Boss Tak, “Contestants survive on fruits and water for 24 hours. Sana Makbul lost her cool and threatened legal action against the makers. She slam the makers and said ‘Starvation is not in my contract’ and if this is the case, we shall deal with things legally.’” For the unversed, the housemates went out of ration against the budget given to them after which Bigg Boss asked them to only survive on fruits and water.

Internet divided over lack of ration for housemates

A user commented, “Sana Maqbool doing all this just for footage...” While a fan defended her and wrote, “No way she is right you are having them on your show and treating them like this nit fair," another user took a fun jibe at Sana and commented, “Bigg boss patience ki game h.. Nah toh yeh Rubina hai na yeh pehle wale bigg boss hai (Bigg Boss is a game of patience, neither is she Rubina, nor is this the previous Bigg Boss) anyways she is still in top-5 thoda drama hoga bus (anyways, she is still in top 5 so there will be a bit of drama, that's it).”

A fan also opined, “It's totally unacceptable to not give basic ration to people regardless of how they mismanaged the previous one, it use to be better earlier when there use to be unlimited basic ration and ppl had to fight for luxury ration.” Another user pointed out, “In earlier seasons also they use to give less food. When you come to Bigg Boss you need to be prepared for everything.”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 features Armaan Malik, Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Shobha De and others. It marks the reality show debut of host Anil Kapoor.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is streaming on JioCinema and a new episode premieres daily at 9 PM.