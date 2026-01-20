Is Ajay Devgn The Lion on Farah Khan's show The 50? New promo fuels the speculation. Watch

"Main vardi wala Lion hoon (I am the Lion in a uniform)," he quips, striking his signature Singham pose. On the idea of handling fifty contestants, he jokes, "Main 5 logon ki party mein bhi nahi jaata (I don't go to a party of even 5 people)," before drawing a firm line: "Last time bol raha hoon, main The 50 ka Lion nahi hoon. (I am saying for the last time, I am not the lion of The 50"

In the recently released promo, Ajay is seen watching a teaser of The 50 on television. Soon, his phone starts buzzing with calls asking if he is the lion. Ajay shuts down each assumption with effortless humour, saying, "Nahi yar, mai nahi hun The 50 ka Lion. (No, I am not The 50 ka Lion)" He adds, "Chote mote pranks kar sakta hoon, par ye show kafi controversial lag raha hai."

With the release of The 50 just around the corner, fans are curious about the identity of the lion in the show, which will be hosted by Farah Khan . The lion is expected to play a key role, likely guiding the rules and structure of the game. In the recently released promo, actor Ajay Devgn makes an appearance, sparking speculation that he might be the lion of The 50.

Despite all the speculation about Ajay's entry in The 50, the new promo seems to be just a promotional video to create buzz ahead of The 50's release.

The 50 is all set to premiere on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar on Sunday, February 1. The viewers can watch the show at 10.30 PM on Colors TV and at 9 PM on Jio Hotstar. So far, the confirmed contestants of the show are- Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh, Divya Agarwal, Shiny Doshi, Monalisa & Vikrant, Dushyant Kukreja, Rudra Rana and Chai.

More about The 50 The 50 is inspired by the popular French reality show Les Cinquante, which gained widespread attention for its unconventional format and high-stakes gameplay. Much like the original series, the Indian adaptation brings together 50 contestants from diverse backgrounds and places them in a grand, palace-like setting where strategy, alliances, and survival take centre stage.

Unlike traditional reality shows, The 50 moves away from rigid rules and predictable eliminations, focusing instead on mind games and power shifts controlled by a mysterious central authority, symbolised by the Lion.