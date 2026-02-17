Salim Khan hospitalised in Mumbai, Salman Khan visits father to be by his side

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, sparking concern among fans and the film fraternity. While the reason for his hospitalisation and details about his condition are still awaited, his son and superstar Salman Khan along with other family members was seen visiting him at the hospital. As of now, the reason behind Salim Khan's hospitalisation has not been revealed, and further details about his condition remain undisclosed.

Salim Khan hospitalised On Tuesday, it was reported that Salim Khan has been admitted at Lilavati Hospital, with a report by PTI stating that he is “currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.”

After his hospitalisation, family members including Salman Khan, daughter Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and son-in-law Aayush Sharma were seen arriving at the hospital to be by his side. Alvira visited the hospital with her husband Atul Agnihotri. Several videos of the family arriving and leaving the hospital have surfaced on social media.

In one video, Salman is seen exiting the hospital premises wearing a black T-shirt and a cap, surrounded by his security personnel. He kept a low profile and did not pause to interact with the media, and looked serious.