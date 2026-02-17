Salim Khan hospitalised in Mumbai, Salman Khan visits father to be by his side
Salman Khan was spotted leaving the hospital in Mumbai after visiting his father Salim Khan. He did not pause to interact with the photographers.
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, sparking concern among fans and the film fraternity. While the reason for his hospitalisation and details about his condition are still awaited, his son and superstar Salman Khan along with other family members was seen visiting him at the hospital.
Salim Khan hospitalised
On Tuesday, it was reported that Salim Khan has been admitted at Lilavati Hospital, with a report by PTI stating that he is “currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.”
As of now, the reason behind his hospitalisation has not been revealed, and further details about his condition remain undisclosed.
After his hospitalisation, family members including Salman Khan, daughter Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and son-in-law Aayush Sharma were seen arriving at the hospital to be by his side. Alvira visited the hospital with her husband Atul Agnihotri. Several videos of the family arriving and leaving the hospital have surfaced on social media.
In one video, Salman is seen exiting the hospital premises wearing a black T-shirt and a cap, surrounded by his security personnel. He kept a low profile and did not pause to interact with the media, and looked serious.
Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with messages of concern, as fans across platforms continue to express their worries and send heartfelt wishes for his speedy recovery.
“Get well soon Salim sir,” one social media user wrote, with another writing, “Get well soon”. Another comment read, “May Allah bless him with fastest recovery & good health Ameen.”
More about Salim Khan
Salim began his career with small acting roles, but his breakthrough came when he shifted to writing. Alongside Javed Akhtar, he redefined Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s and 80s. Films like Zanjeer, Deewar and Don made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, cementing his “angry young man” image. Even after he parted ways with Javed, Salim continued writing successful films such as Angaaray (1986), Naam (1986), Kabzaa (1988) and Jurm (1990).
Salim Khan first married Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak) in 1964, long before his rise as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated writers. The couple share four children: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. In 1981, Salim Khan entered into a second marriage with actor Helen, whom he met on the sets of the film Don. The family later adopted Arpita Khan. Salim Khan celebrated his 90th birthday on November 24 last year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.