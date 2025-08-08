Salman Khan comes together with siblings Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira and nephews-nieces in new ad for Being Human

Actor Salman Khan has come together with his family members for a new ad. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Salman shared a picture featuring his siblings-- Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Their youngest sister Arpita Khan was not part of the ad. Salman Khan posed with Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan and Arbaaz Khan in a new ad.

Salman Khan features in new ad with siblings, niece, nephews

Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan, and Alvira's children-- Alizeh Agnihotri and Ayaan Agnihotri were also part of the ad. Salman's brand, Being Human, has teamed up with Marvel India for the new collection.

All of them sported T-shirts with Fantastic Four graphics. Sharing the picture, Salman captioned it, "No matter how different we are, we fit together. And that’s exactly what the wardrobe says." The words in the picture read, "Four heroes, one family." All of them smiled as they posed for the camera.

Fans react to Salman's family photo

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Style with a message... that’s what makes you different from the rest." Teasing Arbaaz, a person wrote, "Roger Federer also spotted … I mean Arbaaz Khan." "Fantastic four Bhai family," read a tweet. A person tweeted, "Wow that’s fantastic amazing."

Another tweet read, "Absolutely. This is not just a line, it’s an emotion. Your family has always been an inspiration — in style, unity, and real bonds!" "Yes, no matter how different we are, we have to fit together," said another fan. Arhaan is the son of Arbaaz and his ex-wife, Malaika Arora. Nirvaan's parents are Sohail and Seema Sajdeh.

About Salman's films

Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. He will be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Battle of Galwan, which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.