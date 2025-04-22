Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Joo Bin discuss the rise of Korean dramas globally

South Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo is known for his effortless ability to switch between roles — from playful and solemn to downright scary. One of the original cast members of the popular Korean variety series, The Running Man, he has remained a fan favourite throughout his 15-year-long career. Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Joo Bin

The 39-year-old has had two back-to-back releases this year — romantic drama The Divorce Insurance and the thriller, Karma. Ask about his process of choosing such versatile projects, and he shares, “I accept a role if the story moves me and the character seems interesting enough for me to explore.”

It’s been a rewarding year for his co-star (in The Divorce Insurance) Lee Joo Bin as well. Her breakout performance as the complex Cheon Da Hye in last year’s romantic hit Queen of Tears, gave her the recognition which had long eluded her.

The 35-year-old tells us, “Growing up, I never imagined something like this, it feels surreal. I am grateful to the creators [of Korean dramas] who have done such a great job and attracted worldwide attention. To give back all the love that I'm receiving, I have to communicate with my fans and for that, I have to learn English even harder.”

With Korean content becoming popular across the world, do they keep the global audience in mind while choosing projects? “Korean content is receiving so much love and support from everywhere, but for me, nothing much has changed as a person. The way I work remains the same. I just try to do my best with every project,” Kwang Soo ends.