Kim Soo-hyun's entire footage from South Korean show removed amid Kim Sae-ron row

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 08, 2025 01:32 PM IST

Kim Soo-hyun had participated in the filming a few weeks ago. As per the report, none of his scenes made it to the final episode, which was aired last week.

Weeks after MBC’s variety program Good Day said it would edit out actor Kim Soo-hyun's appearance from the show, it has now completely removed it. As per a Korea Joongang Daily report, Soo-hyun "was completely edited out" from Sunday's episode amid his ongoing Kim Sae-ron row. (Also Read | Kim Soo-hyun row: South Korean show removes actor's footage, ‘to edit out his appearances as much as possible’)

Kim Soo-hyun is embroiled in controversy over his relationship with late actor Kim Sae-ron. (REUTERS)(REUTERS)
Kim Soo-hyun's footage removed from show

The actor had participated in the filming a few weeks ago. As per the report, none of his scenes made it to the final episode, which was aired last week. These included him being part of a group recording session of Telepathy, a 1988 hit by the duo City Boys and a celebrity auction.

How his segment was edited out

In a segment starring CL of 2NE1, Soo-hyun could was seen sitting in the centre of a group shot. But producers edited the image to make sure he did not appear on screen at all. The episode also had a voice directing scene by singer G-Dragon. Fellow cast members Yim Si-wan, Code Kunst, Jung Hae-in, Hwang Kwang-hee, Jo Se-ho, and members of band DAY6 recorded individually. However, Soo-hyun wasn't part of it.

Last month, Soo-hyun had appeared in a group shot during the show’s broadcast. He took part in shooting the program on March 13, too, amid massive criticism. The production team of Good Day had then said it "decided to edit out Kim Soo Hyun’s appearances as much as possible. Additionally, the individual recording session involving the cast member on March 13 will not be aired".

More about Kim Soo-hyun row

Last month, Soo-hyun denied allegations of dating Sae-ron while she was a minor. He had rejected claims that pressure from him or his agency led to her death. He also questioned the authenticity of KakaoTalk messages from 2016 and 2018 that were released by Sae-ron's family. Soo-hyun has already filed civil and criminal lawsuits seeking 12 billion won ($8.2 million) in damages.

