Level up your bottom wear game with these fire Korean trousers – the kind that look runway-ready and feel Sunday comfy. Be it if you're stepping into a boardroom or strolling through brunch, these pants are tailored for swagger and made to move. Korean trousers for men: Pleats, baggy fits and that Seoul swag; Oppa-level style? Achieved. (AI Generated)

Pleated perfection, baggy brilliance, and comfort that rivals your favourite joggers – each piece is giving major Seoul street style. From relaxed fits to 4-way stretch action, you’ve never met a lineup this fresh. Scroll down and up your style game now!

Loading Suggestions...

Stylish Korean trousers for men to channel K-drama vibes!

Loading Suggestions...

Get sharp without losing chill. These smart pleated Korean pants serve clean lines, crisp style, and smooth comfort. They're the definition of effortless cool – dress them up with a blazer or down with your fave tee. They balance structure and softness like a K-drama plot twist. Whether it's office or off-duty, they get you there in style.

Pair it with: A tucked-in white shirt, minimal sneakers, and a leather strap watch for the full ‘leading man in a K-drama’ effect.

Loading Suggestions...

Baggy meets tech! These Lycra-infused trousers flex in all directions and vibe hard with that laid-back Seoul silhouette. Perfect for chill days and street snaps. Built for both lounging and stepping out, they never lose their shape – or their cool. It's streetwear made effortless.

Pair it with: An oversized hoodie, high-top sneakers, and retro sunnies. You're basically a fashion influencer now.

Loading Suggestions...

Mid-rise, max comfort. These trousers are your everyday heroes – relaxed but not sloppy, with just enough K-style to turn heads on casual Fridays and date nights. Soft on skin and big on style, they’re made for movement – from café hangs to last-minute plans. It’s chill with polish.

Pair it with: A slim-fit polo and slip-ons for that “I didn’t try but still look hot” vibe.

Loading Suggestions...

Another colourway, same flex. Whether you’re on your third coffee or third K-pop concert, these baggy Lycra trousers are up for the ride. They're low-key luxe with high-key versatility. Just throw them on, and you're halfway to main character energy.

Pair it with: A bold-printed button-up and suede loafers for max contrast and full flair.

Loading Suggestions...

Grey, grounded, and totally groovy. These loose-fit trousers are ultra-stretchy and made for movement – like dancing in the street or power walking to bubble tea. They're breathable, versatile, and look good rumpled – basically, your new best pants. Grey’s never looked this good.

Pair it with: A neutral sweatshirt, white kicks, and your go-to crossbody bag.

Loading Suggestions...

Life’s better when it’s low maintenance. These straight-fit, easy-wash trousers are made for guys who like their fashion easy and breezy. Relaxed, but never boring. You’ll reach for them on laundry day, travel day, or any day. Plus, they hold up wash after wash.

Pair it with: A breezy linen shirt, sliders, and vacation mode energy.

Loading Suggestions...

These stretchable loose-fit pants look like you’ve stepped out of a K-pop MV. Soft colour, soft fabric – a whole soft boy aesthetic. They’re perfect for dancing, lounging, or romantic strolls under city lights. Get dreamy, get noticed.

Pair it with: A pastel tee, layered chains, and a bucket hat for full Seoul-style impact.

Loading Suggestions...

Smart meets chill with these loose-fit pleated trousers from Broadstar. They’ve got that office-approved polish with weekend-level ease – plus, they're easy wash, so no dry cleaning drama. Pleats add structure, while the relaxed fit keeps it current and K-trendy.

Pair it with: A monochrome turtleneck, Chelsea boots, and a bold ring or two.

From pleats to baggy fits and next-level Lycra stretch, this collection of Korean trousers is your gateway to comfy-cool vibes with major fashion game. Whether you’re dressing for the ‘gram or just want to feel fresh doing errands, these pants bring the Seoul to your stroll.

Similar stories for you:

Ranbir Kapoor’s style diaries: From Bunny’s backpack to Raj’s swag and more!

Daily wear kurti for women: Top 8 options for an effortless and comfortable wear; Define your everyday elegance

Virat Kohli’s 8 best fashion moments: Take inspiration from King Kohli’s style

Korean trousers for men: FAQs Are these trousers stretchable? Yes! Most of them feature Lycra or flexible fabric blends that move with you.

How do I style them for a formal occasion? Go with pleated or straight-fit styles, add a crisp shirt, leather shoes, and a blazer. You’ll be K-boss ready.

Are baggy fits still trendy? Totally! Baggy fits are making waves in global fashion, especially with Korean-style streetwear influence.

Can I wear these to work? Absolutely. Styles like Thomas Scott’s pleated pant are perfect for smart casual or even business casual settings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.