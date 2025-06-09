Ahead of BTS' much-anticipated reunion, Seoul goes bright purple with fan tributes; take a look

The city of Seoul has always pulsed with the rhythm of K-pop, and this June, it beats to the heart of seven brothers coming home. As BTS nears its long-awaited reunion, the streets of South Korea’s capital have become a living love letter from ARMY to their idols. Towering banners flutter from rooftops, subway stations glow with purple hues, and the city breathes a message loud enough for the world to hear: “BTS IS BACK.” BTS

Seoul’s skyline is now dotted with tributes — some sleek and commercial, others handmade with glitter and heart. According to the numerous tweets and posts on social media, it's hard to take a walk through the city without seeing the band’s smiling faces or a heartfelt slogan declaring things like: Golden Return, Jungkook, Jimin Is Back, and more. Even HYBE couldn’t resist the energy. The label added its own seismic message: “We Are Back.” Just three words that sent fan communities into joyful chaos.

About BTS Festa

Another event looming on the horizon is BTS FESTA — an annual celebration that, this year, feels more like a resurrection. Set for June 13 and 14 at the KINTEX Exhibition Centre 2 in Goyang, the festival also happens to fall on the group's 12th anniversary. While no live member appearances have been confirmed, fans are reading between every line, every post, every beat. The official theme? Twelve O’Clock, drawn from BTS’ popular ballad Zero O’Clock — a song about endings, beginnings, and the silent moment when everything resets.

When are the members returning?

RM and V are due to return on June 10. Jimin and Jungkook will follow on June 11. And though SUGA’s discharge on June 21 comes a little later, fans are already weaving him into the celebration.