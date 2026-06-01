World Milk Day 2026: Orthopaedic surgeon explains which milk is most beneficial: Cow, goat, soy, almond, coconut

Milk has long been considered one of the healthiest drinking options, and for good reason. Previously, it was promoted as something that helped build strong bones and healthy bodies. Milk from various sources have different properties. (Pexel)

However, the scope of the discussion has widened in recent times, with multiple alternatives such as cow milk, goat milk, soy milk, almond milk, oat milk and coconut milk becoming available in every market.

Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals 10 habits to help sleep better: Explains why shower before bed helps

Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kshitij Mody, an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in joint replacement, sports medicine, and arthroscopy, shared which milk provides the nutrients the body needs to repair tissue, rebuild bone, and restore strength, on the occasion of World Milk Day.

Highlighting the importance of drinking milk, especially while recovering from illness, injuries or surgery, Dr Mody stated, “Among natural beverages, dairy milk contains one of the most complete protein profiles available, including all essential amino acids required for tissue repair.”

He went on to discuss the benefits of milk from two animal and three plant-based sources. They are presented as follows.