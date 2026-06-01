AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals 10 habits to help sleep better: Explains why shower before bed helps

Sleeping is one of the most important activities that an individual needs to perform to maintain good health. While the body appears to be at rest during sleep, it remains metabolically active, with the internal tissues undergoing repair after the day’s wear and tear. An actual alarm clock helps us get better sleep than using our phone as an alarm clock, shares Dr Sethi. (Pexel)

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Quality sleep is important to both mental and physical health. With our lives getting ever busier and our sleep schedules disrupted, many people have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep for long.

They often use medications and gadgets to solve the issue, but according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, there are everyday habits that one should follow first that help get better sleep naturally. Taking to Instagram on May 31, he shared what they are.