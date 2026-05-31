Maryland doctor shares 5 habits that help lower inflammation naturally: Walking daily, getting quality sleep, and more

Keeping chronic inflammation at bay is a marker of good health. Taking to Instagram on May 30, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, shared 6 daily habits that can help reduce inflammation naturally, without any medication.

However, sometimes the body’s defence mechanism gets activated even when there is no apparent threat. This is known as chronic inflammation and can damage healthy cells and organs over time.

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Inflammation is the natural response of the immune system to injury, infection, or the presence of harmful elements in the body, like germs or toxins. If the inflammation subsides after the threat has been dealt with, it is known as acute inflammation.

1. Eating fibre-rich whole foods According to Dr Sood, fibre-rich whole foods support a healthier inflammatory response. Foods such as vegetables, fruits, legumes, oats, nuts, and whole grains are associated with lower levels of inflammatory biomarkers such as CRP (C-reactive protein) and IL-6 (Interleukin-6).

The major reason for this is the gut microbiome. “When gut bacteria ferment fibre, they produce short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, which help maintain the gut barrier and regulate immune signalling,” noted the doctor.

2. Daily walking Walking every day helps reduce inflammation over time. According to Dr Sood, regular movement has been consistently associated with lower levels of chronic inflammatory markers, including CRP, IL-6, and TNF-α.

“Walking improves insulin sensitivity, circulation, vascular function, and body composition, all of which influence inflammatory signalling,” he shared, adding, “The key benefit comes from consistency, not intensity.”

3. Quality sleep Sleeping has many important functions in the body, one of which is protecting against inflammatory activation. “Poor sleep increases inflammatory cytokines and activates stress-response pathways,” noted Dr Sood. “Sleep disruption is associated with changes in CRP, IL-6, and TNF-α and may contribute to cardiometabolic risk.”

He further cautioned that repeated loss of sleep can push the body toward a more pro-inflammatory baseline through sympathetic activation and altered cortisol regulation.

4. Eating omega-3-rich foods Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids support heart and brain health. The essential omega-3s EPA and DHA, which are primarily found in fatty fish, help regulate inflammatory pathways. According to Dr Sood, they also serve as precursors for specialised pro-resolving mediators that help the body resolve inflammation.

“DHA is also an important structural component of neuronal membranes, supporting normal brain function,” he noted.

5. Managing chronic stress According to Dr Sood, “Persistent stress activates the HPA (hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal) axis, sympathetic nervous system, cortisol signalling, and immune pathways. Studies link chronic stress with higher levels of inflammatory markers, including IL-6, TNF-α, and CRP.” Stress is a biological process, not simply an emotional one, the physician observed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.