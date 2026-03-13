World Sleep Day 2026: Chennai surgeon explains risks of poor quality sleep and shares 5 signs to identify it
World Sleep Day 2026: Surgeon reveals why poor quality sleep is a serious matter of health concern. Know what are the warning signs.
World Sleep Day 2026: March 13 is observed as World Sleep Day to raise awareness about the importance of sleep and to encourage people to get enough rest, along with educating people about the health risks associated with sleep deprivation.
ALSO READ: Bengaluru doctor explains why you are struggling to fall asleep, shares best tips for better sleep
Proper sleep is time and again hailed as one of the foundational pillars of good health. Experts worldwide unanimously urge people to prioritise sleep for both physical and mental wellness.
But most of the sleep-related advice focuses on duration, typically standard 7-8 hours. The conversation then moves to the repercussions of sleeping less than six hours and how the body may react. But is there any scenario where someone could sleep the recommended hours and still feel like they have not slept enough?
To understand why this may happen and to get clarity on some signs of poor-quality sleep, because, along with quantity, quality also matters, we spoke to surgeon commander Dr Karthik Madesh Ratnavelu, director and senior consultant- ENT and head & neck surgeon at SIMS Hospital, Chennai.
“Many people think if they sleep for 7 to 8 hours, their sleep must be good, but unfortunately, that is not always true, because sleep duration and sleep quality are two very different things,” Dr Ratnavelu opined, suggesting that sleep duration is not the only measure of healthy sleep. Even when duration is adequate, if your sleep quality is not up to the mark, you are at risk of both immediate impacts, like grogginess and fatigue and long-term health risks like obesity and hypertension.
Dr Ratnavelu shared insights from the field of sleep medicine. “In sleep medicine, we often say something like this: it is not just about how long you sleep; it is about how well your brain and body recover during that time. It is the restorative sleep, which is important, not the duration of the sleep.”
Sleep is an active biological process as it allows the brain to detoxify and the body to repair itself. The surgeon drew attention to 'one of the most fascinating systems' involved with sleep, the glymphatic system. “It is a system which clears the waste products of your brain that have collected during the day, during your deep sleep. This system helps in cleansing those waste products.”
Now, poor sleep disturbs this process, increasing the risk of major health issues such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, mood instability, irritability, depression and cardiovascular disease.
Signs of poor quality sleep
Irrespective of whether you meet the standard sleep duration, you also need to pay attention to sleep quality. The surgeon shared some signs that can help you identify if your sleep is of poor quality:
- Waking up feeling unrefreshed
- Early morning headaches, linked to oxygen fluctuations during sleep (seen in conditions like sleep apnea)
- Excessive daytime sleepiness or brain fog, struggling to stay alert despite enough sleep
- Frequent night awakenings (repeated arousals) caused by stress, sleep apnea or restless leg syndrome
- Persistent irritability, poor focus, or memory lapses
How to improve sleep quality?
Sleep quality can be restored through healthy sleep habits. The surgeon listed the following:
1. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule:
- Ensure wake-up time is consistent every single morning
- Bedtime alignment follows naturally.
- For example, if you get up at 6:30 every day, try to wake up around that time on all days of the week, even on weekends.
2. Get early morning sunlight exposure
- Avoid reaching for the phone immediately after waking up.
- Step outside and soak in morning sunlight, let natural daylight fix your internal body clock.
3. Limit late-evening screen time
- Reduce exposure to phones, TVs, laptop before bed.
- Blue light interferes with sleep quality.
4. Avoid certain foods and beverages before bed
- Try to avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol before bedtime.
- They can disturb the sleep cycle.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.