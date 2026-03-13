World Sleep Day 2026: Chennai surgeon explains risks of poor quality sleep and shares 5 signs to identify it

World Sleep Day 2026: March 13 is observed as World Sleep Day to raise awareness about the importance of sleep and to encourage people to get enough rest, along with educating people about the health risks associated with sleep deprivation.



Proper sleep is time and again hailed as one of the foundational pillars of good health. Experts worldwide unanimously urge people to prioritise sleep for both physical and mental wellness.

But most of the sleep-related advice focuses on duration, typically standard 7-8 hours. The conversation then moves to the repercussions of sleeping less than six hours and how the body may react. But is there any scenario where someone could sleep the recommended hours and still feel like they have not slept enough?



To understand why this may happen and to get clarity on some signs of poor-quality sleep, because, along with quantity, quality also matters, we spoke to surgeon commander Dr Karthik Madesh Ratnavelu, director and senior consultant- ENT and head & neck surgeon at SIMS Hospital, Chennai.



“Many people think if they sleep for 7 to 8 hours, their sleep must be good, but unfortunately, that is not always true, because sleep duration and sleep quality are two very different things,” Dr Ratnavelu opined, suggesting that sleep duration is not the only measure of healthy sleep. Even when duration is adequate, if your sleep quality is not up to the mark, you are at risk of both immediate impacts, like grogginess and fatigue and long-term health risks like obesity and hypertension.

Dr Ratnavelu shared insights from the field of sleep medicine. “In sleep medicine, we often say something like this: it is not just about how long you sleep; it is about how well your brain and body recover during that time. It is the restorative sleep, which is important, not the duration of the sleep.”

Sleep is an active biological process as it allows the brain to detoxify and the body to repair itself. The surgeon drew attention to 'one of the most fascinating systems' involved with sleep, the glymphatic system. “It is a system which clears the waste products of your brain that have collected during the day, during your deep sleep. This system helps in cleansing those waste products.”

Now, poor sleep disturbs this process, increasing the risk of major health issues such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, mood instability, irritability, depression and cardiovascular disease.