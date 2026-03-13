World Sleep Day 2026: Does the air in your bedroom affecting your sleep? Doctor reveals truth about indoor air quality

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q1000 for Home by Hero Group | Upto 1000 Sq Ft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC MotorView Details
We often blame stress or screen time for restless nights, but the problem may be much closer to us, in the air inside our bedrooms. Indoor air quality plays an important role in how quickly we fall asleep and how deeply we rest. Bedrooms are enclosed spaces where pollutants such as fine dust, allergens and gases can accumulate overnight, especially when ventilation is limited.
Research from the Sleep Foundation shows that exposure to these pollutants may affect breathing comfort and sleep efficiency, underscoring the importance of clean indoor air in creating a healthier sleep environment.Dr Monika Sharma, Behavioural Sleep Medicine Specialist and Sleep and performance expert, explains to Health Shots how indoor AQI can affect sleep and what to focus on to keep bedroom air cleaner through the night.
How does air pollution affect sleep?
Air pollution is increasingly recognised as a major contributor to sleep problems, not just respiratory disease. Poor air quality may disrupt normal sleep patterns, leading to frequent awakenings, shallow sleep, and difficulty falling asleep. A study in Scientific Reports found that higher levels of particulate matter degrade sleep quality by increasing nighttime awakenings, reducing deep sleep, and causing breathing difficulties.
Can air quality affect sleep?
During sleep, we spend several uninterrupted hours breathing the air within a single enclosed space. Unlike during the day, when doors and windows may be opened, and air circulates more freely, bedrooms often remain closed for long periods at night. This can allow pollutants to accumulate, affecting overall air quality in the room. When the air we breathe contains higher levels of dust, allergens, or gases, it may irritate the airways and disrupt breathing comfort, making it harder for the body to reach deeper stages of restorative sleep. Supporting lower indoor AQI, especially in the room where you sleep, is one of the most practical ways to create a more comfortable sleep environment.
Dr Sharma says, “In my practice, I often hear the same concerns parents telling me their children wake up coughing at night, teenagers feeling unusually tired at school, and adults saying they wake up dull and unrefreshed. Sometimes the issue isn’t only sleeping habits or screen time, but the air we breathe indoors. When bedroom air becomes stale and CO₂ levels rise overnight, breathing can become less comfortable, and sleep can become more fragmented. Over time, people start waking up already depleted. Clean air isn’t just an environmental issue it’s a sleep health issue. The air we breathe through the night determines how well we recover and clearly function the next day."
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
What are 4 tips to improve sleep?
Improving bedroom air quality for better sleep can be helpful. Dr Sharma shares tips on how you can make your sleep environment healthier and more supportive for a sound sleep:
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Invest in the right purifier: An air purifier can play an important role in maintaining cleaner indoor air, particularly in bedrooms where doors and windows often remain closed overnight. An effective air purifier helps capture airborne pollutants that accumulate in enclosed spaces while continuously circulating cleaner air throughout the room. It is engineered to deliver powerful purification through advanced filtration and strong airflow projection, helping maintain healthier indoor air while you sleep.
When choosing a bedroom air purifier, consider the following factors:
Filtration efficiency: Look for purifiers with advanced filtration systems capable of capturing ultrafine particles such as dust, pollen and pet dander.
Whole-room purification: Effective purification depends on how well the machine can circulate purified air throughout the room.
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
2. Control what enters from outdoors: Outdoor air pollution can easily enter bedrooms through open windows and doors, especially in cities where pollution levels fluctuate throughout the day.During periods of poor outdoor air quality, keeping windows closed can help prevent pollutants such as smog, dust, and pollen from entering the room and accumulating indoors overnight.
Loading Suggestions...
3. Quiet purification for uninterrupted sleep: Excessive noise can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to poor rest and decreased productivity during the day.
Loading Suggestions...
4. Reduce use of fragrances before sleep: Scented candles, room fresheners, incense sticks and perfumes may create a calming atmosphere, but many of them release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air as they burn or evaporate.A better approach is to reduce or avoid VOC-heavy sources in the hours before sleep and rely on a purifier designed to remove gases from the room air.
How to use an air purifier correctly?
Choose the right location: Place your air purifier in the room where you spend the most time, like your bedroom or living room. Keep it away from walls and furniture to ensure good airflow.
Regular maintenance: Change or clean the filters as the manufacturer suggests to keep your air purifier working well. A dirty filter can lower its ability to purify air.
Monitor air quality: Many air purifiers have air quality indicators. Check these readings regularly. Change the settings or the times you use the purifier based on the air quality in your space.
Close windows and doors: Keep them closed while the air purifier is running. This helps stop outdoor pollutants from getting inside.
Minimise dust and allergens: Keep your space clean by dusting and vacuuming regularly. This helps your air purifier work more effectively by reducing airborne pollutants.
FAQs about air purifiers
How much time should we use/switch on the air purifier?
It's best to run your air purifier continuously, especially in closed spaces like bedrooms. This helps filter the air consistently, removing pollutants. To save energy, you can run it on a higher setting during the day when air quality is worse and lower it at night while you sleep.
2. Should we keep/switch on the air purifier the whole night?
Yes, it's a good idea to keep the air purifier on all night. This helps keep the air clean while you sleep, which can lead to better sleep and improved health. Many air purifiers are designed to run quietly, so you can sleep peacefully without interruptions.
3. Should we have a humidifier switched on along with the air purifier?
Using a humidifier with an air purifier can be helpful, especially in dry places. However, make sure the humidifier doesn’t add too much moisture. Too much humidity can cause mould to grow and worsen air quality. If you use both, check the humidity level to keep it comfortable, usually between 30-50%.
(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)
Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.Read More