World Sleep Day 2026: Does the air in your bedroom affecting your sleep? Doctor reveals truth about indoor air quality

We often blame stress or screen time for restless nights, but the problem may be much closer to us, in the air inside our bedrooms. Indoor air quality plays an important role in how quickly we fall asleep and how deeply we rest. Bedrooms are enclosed spaces where pollutants such as fine dust, allergens and gases can accumulate overnight, especially when ventilation is limited. World Sleep Day 2026: To celebrate sleep and talk about important issues related to sleep. (Adobe Stock)

Research from the Sleep Foundation shows that exposure to these pollutants may affect breathing comfort and sleep efficiency, underscoring the importance of clean indoor air in creating a healthier sleep environment. Dr Monika Sharma, Behavioural Sleep Medicine Specialist and Sleep and performance expert, explains to Health Shots how indoor AQI can affect sleep and what to focus on to keep bedroom air cleaner through the night.

How does air pollution affect sleep? Air pollution is increasingly recognised as a major contributor to sleep problems, not just respiratory disease. Poor air quality may disrupt normal sleep patterns, leading to frequent awakenings, shallow sleep, and difficulty falling asleep. A study in Scientific Reports found that higher levels of particulate matter degrade sleep quality by increasing nighttime awakenings, reducing deep sleep, and causing breathing difficulties.

Can air quality affect sleep? During sleep, we spend several uninterrupted hours breathing the air within a single enclosed space. Unlike during the day, when doors and windows may be opened, and air circulates more freely, bedrooms often remain closed for long periods at night. This can allow pollutants to accumulate, affecting overall air quality in the room. When the air we breathe contains higher levels of dust, allergens, or gases, it may irritate the airways and disrupt breathing comfort, making it harder for the body to reach deeper stages of restorative sleep. Supporting lower indoor AQI, especially in the room where you sleep, is one of the most practical ways to create a more comfortable sleep environment.

Dr Sharma says, “In my practice, I often hear the same concerns parents telling me their children wake up coughing at night, teenagers feeling unusually tired at school, and adults saying they wake up dull and unrefreshed. Sometimes the issue isn’t only sleeping habits or screen time, but the air we breathe indoors. When bedroom air becomes stale and CO₂ levels rise overnight, breathing can become less comfortable, and sleep can become more fragmented. Over time, people start waking up already depleted. Clean air isn’t just an environmental issue it’s a sleep health issue. The air we breathe through the night determines how well we recover and clearly function the next day."