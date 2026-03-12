Tip of the day: Cook your food with this oil for better memory and brain function

Heard of the saying ‘You are what you eat?’ The core message behind this common saying is that what is on your plate, your regular diet, shapes how you think. In many ways, your opinions, ideas and thoughts go on to define personality. So, it is almost a full circle.



And at the foundation of almost every dish, whether it is cooked, fried, sauteed, grilled, or even raw foods like salads for dressing, lies one non-negotiable essential: cooking oil. Often, when it comes to diet, health conscious people are particular about portion control and nutrients. But have you stopped to check which oil you are using, and whether it could help improve brain performance and, in a way, influence who you are? This oil, which is predominantly used in the Mediterranean diet, has robust benefits for brain health. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The cooking oil we are about to talk about is predominantly used in the Mediterranean Diet and has time and again been hailed by the medical community for its robust nutritional profile, with one of its most prominent benefits being improved brain health.





Make food with extra virgin olive oil A study published earlier this year, on January 24, 2026, identified extra virgin olive oil as associated with better thinking and memory performance. Thinking, which refers to the brain's ability to process and interpret information, along with problem-solving, is one of the fundamental cognitive abilities. Memory, similarly, is another critical cognitive ability for everyday life, and involves the process of recalling information.

Now, as per the researchers, this oil contains vital nutrients like antioxidants, polyphenols and vitamins, which may contribute to these benefits.