Tip of the day: Cook your food with this oil for better memory and brain function
To improve cognitive performance, make space for this cooking oil from the Mediterranean diet. Your memory and thinking skills get better.
Heard of the saying ‘You are what you eat?’ The core message behind this common saying is that what is on your plate, your regular diet, shapes how you think. In many ways, your opinions, ideas and thoughts go on to define personality. So, it is almost a full circle.
And at the foundation of almost every dish, whether it is cooked, fried, sauteed, grilled, or even raw foods like salads for dressing, lies one non-negotiable essential: cooking oil. Often, when it comes to diet, health conscious people are particular about portion control and nutrients. But have you stopped to check which oil you are using, and whether it could help improve brain performance and, in a way, influence who you are?
The cooking oil we are about to talk about is predominantly used in the Mediterranean Diet and has time and again been hailed by the medical community for its robust nutritional profile, with one of its most prominent benefits being improved brain health.
Make food with extra virgin olive oil
A study published earlier this year, on January 24, 2026, identified extra virgin olive oil as associated with better thinking and memory performance. Thinking, which refers to the brain's ability to process and interpret information, along with problem-solving, is one of the fundamental cognitive abilities. Memory, similarly, is another critical cognitive ability for everyday life, and involves the process of recalling information.
Now, as per the researchers, this oil contains vital nutrients like antioxidants, polyphenols and vitamins, which may contribute to these benefits.
Why is extra virgin olive oil good?
The gut-brain axis is one of the commonly studied physiological pathways through which the gut and brain influence each other. According to the study, people who had extra virgin olive oil had more diverse and healthier gut bacteria. A well-balanced gut microbiome can contribute to better brain functioning and improved digestion.
This is not the case with refined olive oil, which goes through heavy processing, removing key bacterial compounds. As a result, extra virgin olive oil is far superior in comparison. Often, when people want to choose a healthy oil, they settle for the regular, refined olive oil. It is best to choose the extra virgin olive oil option.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
