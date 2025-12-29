Are green salads high in fibre? UK surgeon debunks myth and shares how to increase fibre content in salads

Salads are often seen as the ultimate fibre fix - especially leafy green ones - leading many people to load up on them in the belief that they’ll easily meet daily fibre needs. While green salads are excellent for adding volume without excess calories and provide a range of essential micronutrients, the idea that they’re naturally high in fibre is a common misconception. According to Dr Rajan, green salads are not high in fibre.(Unsplash)

Also Read | UK surgeon explains why fixing your gut is a crucial part of skincare; shares 3 gut-first fixes that improve skin health

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is debunking the myth that green salads are fibre-rich and sufficient on their own to meet your daily fibre needs. In an Instagram video shared on December 28, the surgeon breaks down that while leafy green salads are a valuable addition to a balanced meal, they don’t qualify as high-fibre foods on their own.

Green salads are not high-fibre

According to Dr Rajan, loading up on salads - particularly leafy green ones - doesn’t automatically mean you’re getting enough fibre. Despite offering benefits like a rich micronutrient profile and helping add volume to meals, green salads on their own don’t necessarily provide a meaningful amount of fibre.

He explains, “If you're eating lots of salad, especially green salads, that doesn't translate to high fibre. Green salads have lots of benefits for other things. They're packed with other micronutrients. It's great for volume eating if you're trying to cut down, because you can have a ton of greens and feel full at the end of it and not have too many calories. But specifically, when it comes to fibre, your typical green salad with kale, spinach, lettuce, and cucumbers, those are not high fibre sources.”

How to increase fibre content?

Dr Rajan points out that it’s a common misconception to assume green salads are fibre-rich, which is why many people trying to boost their fibre intake end up piling their plates with them. In reality, green salads alone don’t deliver the high fibre content most people expect. He explains that including green salads as part of a varied diet is perfectly fine - especially if you enjoy them - as they offer valuable nutrients and volume. However, relying on green salads alone to maximise fibre intake is a mistake.

The surgeon advises boosting the fibre value of your salads by adding high-fibre ingredients such as seeds, nuts and beans, which can significantly increase your overall fibre intake. He highlights, “You're having them as part of a varied diet because you like salad and you're getting other nutrients, great. But I don't want people to think that green salad on its own is a high fibre source if they're trying to maximise their fibre intake. If you're making a salad, add in some other really high-fibre sources with that. Maybe put some seeds and nuts in your salad. Maybe have some beans in your salads.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.