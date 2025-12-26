UK surgeon explains why fixing your gut is a crucial part of skincare; shares 3 gut-first fixes that improve skin health

You invest in expensive serums, anti-acne cleansers and moisturisers - yet the breakouts refuse to budge. No matter how many topicals you layer on, your skin still feels inflamed, reactive or unpredictable. The reason? The root of the problem may not be on your face at all. Unless you address what’s happening inside your body, skincare can only go so far - and fixing your gut could do more for your skin than a fancy serum ever will. Try out Dr Rajan's recommendations to improve skin health through your gut.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Glowing skin in 2026? Cosmetologist recommends 5 skincare resolutions to adopt in the new year

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is explaining why addressing gut health is a crucial - and often overlooked - part of any effective skincare routine. In an Instagram video shared on December 25, the surgeon shares three gut-first fixes that can help improve your skin health.

The gut-skin axis

According to Dr Rajan, overlooking gut health in your skincare routine makes it fundamentally incomplete - gut health plays a pivotal role in how your skin looks, feels and behaves. The gut and skin are closely linked through what’s known as the gut–skin axis, and when the gut is stressed, imbalanced or inflamed, those internal disruptions often show up externally on your skin in the form of acne breakouts, redness and eczema flare-ups.

He explains, “When your gut is stressed and inflamed, your face becomes the billboard for that dysfunction. When your gut barrier is disrupted, pro-inflammatory chemicals escape into your bloodstream and this can fuel systemic inflammation, which can show up as breakouts, redness, and even eczema flare-ups. Studies consistently show that people with acne, psoriasis, eczema, and rosacea have altered gut microbiomes and reduced levels of beneficial bacteria.”

Gut fixes for clear skin

Dr Rajan highlights that the key to healthier, clearer skin does not lie in another fancy skincare product - you need to focus on healing your gut from the inside. He outlines the following three gut-first fixes to start with:

Prioritise fibres

The surgeon regards fibre as the “unsung hero of healthy skin,” highlighting that most people hardly reach even half of their daily requirement. Fibres, especially prebiotic fibres, feed the gut bacteria and regulate immune function, which ultimately reflects on your skin health.

He explains, “Most people eat under 15 grams of fibre a day - we need at least 30 grams or more for optimal gut function. Prebiotic fibres feed bacteria, which produce short-chain fatty acids like butyrate. This helps to regulate the immune system, which influences the skin, and supports balanced sebum or oil production.”

Eat more colours

Dr Rajan recommends focusing more on naturally coloured fruits and vegetables, especially reds and oranges. These foods are packed with polyphenols which reduce oxidative stress, reinforcing your skin’s natural glow.

He explains, “Your gut bacteria love polyphenols and your skin loves them even more. Foods like carrots, peppers, tomatoes are packed with carotenoids. Beta-carotene, lycopene, astaxanthin - these act like internal sunscreen, reducing oxidative stress and improving skin texture and glow.”

Manage stress

Dr Rajan explains that the gut and brain are connected via the vagus nerve, meaning stress directly impacts the gut, leading to dysbiosis - which then reflects on the skin, creating a seemingly never-ending cycle.

He emphasises, “When you're stressed, this can cause gut dysbiosis, which can then lead to skin issues, which can cause more stress about your skin, then leading to more gut dysbiosis. Good skin isn't just what you put on your face. It's what you feed your microbes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.