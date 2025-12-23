Glowing skin in 2026? Cosmetologist recommends 5 skincare resolutions to adopt in the new year

As the year draws to a close and the calendar turns, it’s the perfect moment to reset - not just our routines, but also our relationship with our skin. The New Year offers a chance to move beyond quick fixes and trend-driven hacks, and instead embrace healthier, more mindful skincare practices that deliver lasting results. After all, good skin is built through consistency and care over time, making now the ideal moment to lay the foundation for a stronger, more resilient complexion in the year ahead. Try out Dr Malhotra's recommendations for healthy, glowing skin in the new year!(Pexel)

Dr Karuna Malhotra - founder, aesthetic physician, and skincare expert at Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic - spoke to HT Lifestyle about building healthier, more sustainable skin habits in the new year. She highlights, “Healthy skin is not built overnight or through viral trends. Your skin reflects your habits far more than your products. Consistency, protection and personalisation are what truly create glow.” This New Year, instead of chasing quick fixes, she recommends committing to simple, science-backed skincare resolutions that support long-term skin health.

Commit to a consistent routine

According to Dr Malhotra, one of the biggest skincare mistakes is inconsistency - switching products too often or following routines sporadically. She explains, “Your skin thrives on regularity. A basic routine followed daily works far better than an elaborate routine done occasionally.”

She recommends using a gentle cleanser, a suitable moisturiser and sunscreen in the morning, followed by cleansing and targeted treatment at night - these are the foundations of a healthy skincare routine. She adds, “Once this habit is in place, actives like vitamin C, retinol or niacinamide can be added gradually, based on individual skin needs.”

Never skip sunscreen, indoors included

Dr Malhotra highlights that sun protection is the single most powerful anti-ageing and skin-protective step - it is not optional, regardless of weather or location. She explains, “UVA rays penetrate glass and clouds, silently accelerating ageing and pigmentation. Daily sunscreen is non-negotiable.”

She recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, applied every morning and reapplied with prolonged daylight exposure - a simple daily habit that can significantly reduce premature wrinkles, dark spots, and loss of skin elasticity over time.

Never skip sunscreen!(Unsplash)

Prioritise skin barrier health

According to the cosmetologist, healthy skin starts with a strong barrier - over-exfoliation, harsh cleansers and frequent DIY treatments can weaken the skin’s natural defence. She explains, “If your skin stings, burns or flakes easily, it’s asking for repair, not more actives.”

She advises focusing on barrier-supporting ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid and panthenol. Limiting exfoliation to once or twice a week helps maintain balance while allowing the skin to repair and regenerate.

Treat skin from the inside out

Skincare doesn’t end at the mirror - Dr Malhotra emphasises the crucial role that hydration, balanced nutrition, and adequate sleep play in determining how your skin looks, repairs itself, and behaves over time. Topical products can only do so much if your body is dehydrated, sleep-deprived or nutritionally deficient.

The cosmetologist recommends, “Adequate water intake, a diet rich in antioxidants, healthy fats and protein, along with quality sleep, support collagen production and reduce inflammation - resulting in clearer, brighter skin.”

Seek expert guidance instead of following trends

According to Dr Malhotra, social media trends often promise instant glow, but they can do more harm than good when followed blindly. She strongly recommends seeking professional advice, stating, “Skin is individual. What works for one person may trigger breakouts or pigmentation in another. An annual skin consultation helps identify concerns early and tailor treatments - whether clinical facials, peels or injectables - safely and effectively.”

Glowing skin in the New Year is not about perfection, but intention. By building mindful habits, protecting your skin daily and respecting its natural rhythm, you create results that last. Dr Malhotra concludes, “Good skin is a long-term investment. Treat it with patience, protection and professional care - and it will reward you over time.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.