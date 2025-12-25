Nutritionist shares 6 hacks to maintain gut health during holiday season: ‘Drink warm water with a pinch of…’

The end-of-year holiday season usually means indulgence, late nights, rice foods, sweets and drinks. While these moments are fun, they can take a very heavy toll on your gut, causing issues from bloating to acidity. During the holiday season, there is a lot of indulgence, such as binge eating delicacies. Know how you can protect your gut health during this time! (Picture credit: Freepik)

However, you can still enjoy festive feasts and parties without upsetting your gut. With the help of a few cheat codes, you can celebrate while maintaining your gut health, keeping digestion smooth and reducing bloating risks.

HT Lifestyle reached out to functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO & Founder of iThrive, a Pune-based health & wellness platform. According to her, you need to follow a few simple habits that can help your gut stay stable while you get to enjoy the celebrations.

Here are the six habits she shared:

1. Morning drink

Soaked chia seeds help to wake your digestive system gently. (Freepik)

The nutritionist recommended starting the day with a morning drink as it would keep bowel regular and reduce bloating from the night before.

She added, “Warm water with a pinch of lemon or a spoon of soaked chia seeds is enough to wake up your digestive system gently.”

2. Priortise protein and fiber at every meal

Holiday feasts are enormous, from appetisers to desserts, but the choices you make are very important. Mugdha highlighted that one should prioritise protein and fibre at every meal. Adding proteins such as eggs and chicken, along with fiber involving salads, veggies, chia, and flaxseeds, slows this spike, which eventually keeps you full for longer, and prevents overeating.

She revealed what to limit, “Most festive foods are carb-heavy like sweets, fried snacks, parathas, biryani, kachoris, which lead to quick blood sugar spikes and sluggish digestion.”

3. Walk after meals

Movement after eating meals is non-negotiable. The nutritionist recommended, “Even a 10 to 15-minute walk after heavy festive lunches or dinners can drastically improve gut motility.” She further explained that walking helps your body move glucose into the muscles, reduces gas buildup, eases acidity, and prevents uncomfortable post-meal bloating.

4. Consume healthy fats

You may think fats are bad, but healthy fats actually help support your gut. Mugdha elaborated, “A2 ghee, coconut oil, nuts, seeds, free-range eggs, as well as fatty fish are gentle on digestion and also help in reducing inflammation.” Moreover, she added that healthy fats support the gut lining, which is often irritated by factors such as excess sugar, spicy foods, or alcohol.

5. Don't ignore sleep

During the festive season, parties often extend late into the night, leading to late sleeping hours. But the nutritionist warned that late-night parties and irregular sleep increase cortisol, slow digestion, and make you more prone to cravings.

Instead, she recommended, “A calm wind-down ritual that is early dinner, dim lights, no screens for 30 minutes keeps your gut hormones in balance.”

6. Eat mindfully

The festive season is synonymous with large buffets and feasts that make you want to dive in and sample everything. But Mugdha warned against this habit, insisting on eating slowly and stopping when you are comfortably full.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.