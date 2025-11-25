Harvard gastroenterologist shares 10 tasty, high fiber foods that are not salads

Fiber in your meals plays a great role in keeping you enthusiastic, boosting the nutrition levels in the body, and supporting better gut health. However, although we all want to include fiber in our diet, we do not always want to keep sticking to boring salads. Serving as rich sources of fiber, these ten foods will keep your stomach full and maintain your energy levels throughout the day.(Unsplash/representational)

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, gastroenterologist, who has trained at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Harvard University, and Stanford University, and currently practices in the San Francisco Bay Area, in his recent Instagram post on Monday, shared ten high-fiber foods that are beyond salads.

These foods can easily be incorporated into our everyday diet, keeping both complicated recipes and boring taste at bay.

10 high-fiber foods that you can include in your diet

Lentils – Dr. Sethi stressed on lentils as the first thing that constitutes a regular part of our daily diet. He gave it a 91 out of 100 for optimal nutrition.

Chickpeas – Chole or chickpeas are powerhouses of fiber and can easily fit into your daily diet. The doctor scored it 86 out of 100 for optimal nutrition.

Roasted chana – Getting a score of 78 out of 100, roasted chana or garbanzo beans are an essential source of protein that will keep you energetic throughout the day.

Tempeh – An Indonesian food made out of fermented soybeans, tempeh serves as a rich source of fiber, plant-based protein, and minerals. It scored 83 out of 100 for optimal nutrition.

Sabja seeds or basil seeds – Often used in faloodas, sabja seeds originate from the sweet basil plant. Believed to have cooling properties, they are consumed mainly during summers. Sabja seeds are rich in fiber, antioxidants, and minerals. Dr. Sethi scored it 90 out of 100 for optimal nutrition.

Psyllium husk – Commonly referred to as Isabgol, this food is a rich source of soluble fiber, which boosts digestive health. The food scored 92 out of 100 for optimal nutrition.

Barley – The food is super rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, making it a powerhouse of energy. Barley can be used in soups, stews, or can be consumed as barley water. The doctor scored it 86 out of 100 for optimal nutrition.

Oats – A widely consumed food item, oats are rich in high fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It scored 89 out of 100 for optimal nutrition.

Figs (both fresh and dried) – A powerhouse of dietary fibers and antioxidants, figs are rich sources of energy and can easily be included in your breakfast menu. Dr. Sethi scored it 85 out of 100 for optimal nutrition.

Okra – Commonly referred to as bhindi or ladyfinger, the vegetable comprises rich dietary fibers and proteins. Cooked as a side dish or simply shallow-fried, the vegetable will aid your daily fiber consumption. The food secured 91 out of 100 for optimal nutrition.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.