Should you drink milk before bed? Gastroenterologist reveals if it actually improves sleep

Many have the habit of drinking warm milk before going to bed. It feels warm and comforting, and the practice has existed since childhood for many. Across generations, mothers give a glass of warm milk before bedtime. Overtime, it has become a bedtime ritual, ingrained in daily routine in many households.



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Milk before bedtime is usually associated with relaxation and better sleep. But medically speaking, does drinking milk at night offer real benefits? And what about milk aiding better sleep- is there any truth to that common belief? And is the timing actually right?

For a better clarity on what works, what does not, we spoke to Dr Ashok Kumar, senior consultant and head of medical gastroenterology at Dharmshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Delhi, regarding milk consumption, who addressed some of the most common doubts.

Let's go through some common milk related doubts:

Does the nutrition of milk change with time? Can drinking milk at night change the effectiveness of its nutritional profile? Many people believe that milk becomes ‘heavier’ or less beneficial when consumed before bed. However, the doctor clarified that this is not medically true, as milk's nutritional properties remain the same regardless of the time it is consumed.

“Milk can be consumed in the morning or before going to bed, either way, the nutrients remain the same – calcium is good for bones, protein for muscles, magnesium for the nerves and essential vitamins,” he described the nutritional profile of milk.

This means the body does not stop benefiting from milk just because it is consumed before bedtime. The timing does not reduce its nutritional quality or make it unhealthy.