Endocrinologist reveals why whole milk is better than skim milk: ‘Going to have less blood sugar spikes and…’

Skim milk is generally considered the healthier option, largely due to its low fat content. However, as the discourse around the foods labelled as ‘healthy’ is changing and becoming more nuanced, whole milk is now seen in a very different light. Identifying the healthier variant of milk can help you stay ahead in your wellness goals!(Picture credit: Freepik)

Challenging the belief that whole milk is unhealthy, New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt, in a January 2 post, disclosed why she prefers whole milk over skim milk for herself and her family. She also recommends it to her patients.

Process of making skim milk is unhealthy

Many are at loggerheads with the word ‘fat’ and look for fat-free alternatives. Milk also contains fat, and skim milk eliminates it. But this is where the problem lies. The endocrinologist flagged the entire process of how skim milk is prepared. While you may think of discarding the villainised ‘fat,' much of the other good stuff goes with it too.

Dr Roehnelt shared details of how skim milk is made: “In order to make skimmed, they have to pull the fat out of the milk. By doing this, all of the natural vitamin A and vitamin D and flavour comes out of milk because they took all the healthy stuff out of the milk, now they add back A, D and something called milk solids as well as potentially sugar and salt to make it taste better and you have created a product where you cannot absorb the nutruients because vitamin A and D are fat soluble. You need fat in order to absorb them.”

What does this mean? When fat is removed, it alters the entire nutritional profile of skimmed milk. It also affects the flavour. And when the nutrients are added back, the body is unable to absorb them effectively as it used to. The trade-off with low fat content comes with an absence of nutritional value, making the skim milk shallow in terms of health benefits.

Why is whole milk better?

It is time the narrative shifts away from viewing all fat-free foods as inherently healthy. The fear needs to be dispelled so that people can make better food choices. Because removing fat also alters the nutritional profile.

The endocrinologist argued that whole milk is better, and she shared several reasons for that, from better sugar control to improved absorption of fat-soluble vitamins.

“By drinking whole milk, you are going to get more fat that is going to help you control your appetite and keep you fuller for longer,” she explained."You are going to have less blood sugar spikes. You are going to absorb your nutrients better. And you are going to be using a product that is more in its natural form rather than something that is overly processed."

And most importantly, preparing skim milk is processed, unlike whole nilk which is more natural.

In fact, many studies have found that saturated fat found in whole milk is connected to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and enhanced metabolic health. A study from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, published in October 2025, found a positive association between the consumption of whole-fat dairy products and better heart health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.