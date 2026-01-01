Craving sweets but fear blood sugar spikes? Doctor shares how to enjoy desserts guilt-free

Despite being a diabetic, you can enjoy sweets by following some necessary precautions. (Pexels)

Usually, people with diabetes and prediabetes stay away from desserts due to the risk of a rapid blood sugar spike, which may worsen their health. But it turns out that sweets do not have to be completely off-limits, provided certain precautions are followed.

To understand how desserts can be enjoyed mindfully, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Gagandeep Singh, founder of Redial Clinic, who shared vital insights.

The key to eating desserts safely lies in how and when you consume. Generally, most focus only on what they are eating, which is the type of sweet, but there are many other factors, like meal timings, food order, which also play an important role in regulating glucose levels.

1. Eat desserts last, not first

Dr Singh suggested eating protein and vegetables first. This means, ensure you keep the dessert last. He reasoned that protein and veggies act as a ‘metabolic buffer.’ In other words, they reduce the glucose spike from the dessert. He said, “Finish your chicken and vegetables before touching that gulab jamun. Your glucose meter will thank you.”

The doctor also cited a 2023 study which found that eating vegetables first and carbohydrates last reduced glucose and insulin spikes at 30 and 60 minutes, even when people ate quickly.

2. Choose dark chocolate

Dark chocolate linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes, study finds. (Pixabay)

The next suggestion is to choose the right type of chocolate. Dark chocolate is the healthier option, as it contains significantly less sugar than the other types, like milk or white chocolate.

Dr Singh shared the benefits of eating dark chocolate: “The minimal sugar content combined with polyphenols and fibre means a small square (10-15 grams) satisfies cravings without significant glucose impact.” He added that the 90 per cent dark chocolate, particularly, is transformative in terms of health benefits. For even better blood sugar control, he suggested pairing dark chocolate with fruits or nuts, as this can further blunt the glucose spike. Other than dark chocolates, one can also go for low-glycemic fruit options. Dr Singh recommended: berries (strawberries, blueberries, blackberries), green apples, pears, and citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruit.

3. Smart sweeteners

For those who wish to sweeten up their foods, Dr Singh suggested going for non-caloric sweeteners like Stevia, Sucralose, and Monk Fruit. They accomplish two goals: satisfying your sweet tooth while keeping glucose levels stable.

4. Post dessert workout

After eating heavy, sugary food, consider walking for at least 30 minutes. (Shutterstock)

Next, movement helps to manage the blood sugar spike after eating the dessert. Timing here is crucial, making a major difference. When you do a post-meal exercise, you allow your body to process glucose better. This way, you can enjoy your favourite snacks better.

Dr Singh recommended a specific time window. "Enjoy that dessert, then do a 20-30 minute ‘mini workout’ about an hour later." When you walk, your muscles contract, which, according to the doctor, helps your body dispose of glucose independently of insulin, reducing post-meal blood sugar spikes. The effect is more pronounced, he highlighted, among patients with type 2 diabetes. A study from 2023 also supported this, revealing that postprandial exercise lasting more than 30 minutes significantly reduced glucose area under the curve, especially when initiated 60 minutes after eating.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.



