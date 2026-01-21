Eating fruits with milk? Fitness coach reveals if this pairing is healthy or not

Food pairings are very common in a regular, everyday diet, sometimes with drinks, other times with different food groups, like fruits with nuts. But one such pairing raises eyebrows: fruits with milk. Is it healthy? The source of apprehension can be traced back to the perceived adverse reaction between the fruit's acidic substances and milk, triggering a chemical reaction. But that's just half the story. Know if you should eat fruits with milk! (Picture credit: Freepik)

Ralston D'Souza, a fitness coach, dispelled this anxiety by revealing a nuanced insight about food pairing in a video he posted on Instagram on January 21.

Eating fruits with milk is a widely popular staple at breakfast, but health concerns like milk curdling can make one alarmed and second-guess their dietary choices. But the coach assured that the combination is not unhealthy. Ralston believed that this doubt stems from pairing acidic fruits, particularly with milk, believing that the acid spoils or ‘curdles’ the milk, which may trigger gut-related issues.

But this curdling process is not abnormal, as it takes place in your stomach, too, naturally!